Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and the naked dress — why it isn't 'just about showing skin'
The "naked dressing" trend has resurfaced with the likes of Margot Robbie in Armani Prive and Jenna Ortega in Givenchy, and it's evolved beyond its genesis

Margot Robbie; Jenna Ortega© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
19 minutes ago
The idea of boundary-pushing fashion has been around since the very genesis of the industry, the "red carpet" was once a boundary pusher in itself. The latest in those trends is the "naked dressing" trend – fashion choices that create the illusion (or in some cases, play with the reality) of nudity, whether with sheer panelling, see-through fabric, or just playful and discreetly tasteful touches of skin through delicate placing of appliqués. And now, it's gone all kinds of viral!

Margot Robbie recently revitalized the trend in spades when she arrived at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London wearing an Armani Prive gown with spaghetti straps, covered in patterned jewels over a light sheer fabric and a thong showing through. Jenna Ortega took it in a darker direction for her appearance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, opting for a Givenchy shirt covered in jewels atop a black midi skirt.

Margot Robbie attends the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in sheer dress© Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the London premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey"

Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, shared her thoughts on the trend taking over the interwebs in recent weeks, including once again with Charli XCX's semi-sheer white second wedding dress. "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic," she told HELLO!.

"It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time." And it's more than just the shock value of the nudity, especially when done right. "What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence."

Recipient of the 2014 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City© Getty Images
Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards

"The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie," she continued. Charting the history of the trend's first explosion back to the 1990s, with Kate Moss and Rose McGowan, even Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City, she put its increased relevance for the 2020s in perspective.

Kate moss slip dress see-through© Getty Images
Kate Moss wearing a diaphanous silver dress at the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year Contest in 1993

"We've seen the naked dress moment come around time and time again – think Kate Moss in the '90s or Carrie Bradshaw's iconic slip in Sex and the City. What makes it resonate today is how it's evolved: modern versions are less about shock factor and more about creating an illusion," Megan told us.

Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Emmys© Getty Images
Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

She notes that what stars like Margot, Jenna, and more are doing correct when they nail the naked dress, beyond grabbing attention and turning every head, is in finding a balance between going bold with what is essentially "looking nude" while also feeling distinctly feminine, minimal and above all, chic.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards

"Clever details like nude linings, mesh panels, or embellishment can make a look feel elevated rather than exposed," the stylist detailed. "Done right, the naked dress is surprisingly versatile, but the trick is in balance: if the dress is sheer and body-skimming, keep hair, makeup and jewelry minimal so the look feels fashion-forward, not overwhelming." Who will be rocking the look next? We may not know that, but trust you'll be seeing it on a red carpet (or shopping cart) near you soon.

