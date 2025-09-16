Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and the naked dress — why it isn't 'just about showing skin'

The idea of boundary-pushing fashion has been around since the very genesis of the industry, the "red carpet" was once a boundary pusher in itself. The latest in those trends is the "naked dressing" trend – fashion choices that create the illusion (or in some cases, play with the reality) of nudity, whether with sheer panelling, see-through fabric, or just playful and discreetly tasteful touches of skin through delicate placing of appliqués. And now, it's gone all kinds of viral!

Margot Robbie recently revitalized the trend in spades when she arrived at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London wearing an Armani Prive gown with spaghetti straps, covered in patterned jewels over a light sheer fabric and a thong showing through. Jenna Ortega took it in a darker direction for her appearance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, opting for a Givenchy shirt covered in jewels atop a black midi skirt.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie at the London premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey"

Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, shared her thoughts on the trend taking over the interwebs in recent weeks, including once again with Charli XCX's semi-sheer white second wedding dress. "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic," she told HELLO!.

"It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time." And it's more than just the shock value of the nudity, especially when done right. "What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence."

© Getty Images Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards

"The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie," she continued. Charting the history of the trend's first explosion back to the 1990s, with Kate Moss and Rose McGowan, even Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City, she put its increased relevance for the 2020s in perspective.

© Getty Images Kate Moss wearing a diaphanous silver dress at the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year Contest in 1993

"We've seen the naked dress moment come around time and time again – think Kate Moss in the '90s or Carrie Bradshaw's iconic slip in Sex and the City. What makes it resonate today is how it's evolved: modern versions are less about shock factor and more about creating an illusion," Megan told us.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

She notes that what stars like Margot, Jenna, and more are doing correct when they nail the naked dress, beyond grabbing attention and turning every head, is in finding a balance between going bold with what is essentially "looking nude" while also feeling distinctly feminine, minimal and above all, chic.

© Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards

"Clever details like nude linings, mesh panels, or embellishment can make a look feel elevated rather than exposed," the stylist detailed. "Done right, the naked dress is surprisingly versatile, but the trick is in balance: if the dress is sheer and body-skimming, keep hair, makeup and jewelry minimal so the look feels fashion-forward, not overwhelming." Who will be rocking the look next? We may not know that, but trust you'll be seeing it on a red carpet (or shopping cart) near you soon.