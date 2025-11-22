Calvin Klein, 83, then-and-now: see his transformation in photos

Calvin Klein recently celebrated his 83rd birthday, and he has much to be thankful for after creating one of the most recognizable fashion brands over five decades ago.

The American fashion designer, who studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, has won many accolades, sparked trends, and was the go-to designer for sensual minimalist designs.

"My philosophy has always been the same. It's always been spare, it's always been about sensuality, it's always been sophisticated. And above all, it's always represented what I think is modern," Calvin told WWD in 1984.

Following two marriages, Calvin was married to Jayne Centre from 1965 to 1974, with whom he has a daughter, Marci Klein, and Kelly Rector from 1986 to 2006. He embarked on a relationship with model Nicholas Gruber for two years before his current relationship with Kevin Baker.

© Getty Images Calvin Klein rose to prominence in the late 1960s

In honor of his 83rd birthday, take a look at his transformation over the years below.

© Getty Images Calvin cofounded Calvin Klein Inc. in 1968 The beginning of Calvin Klein In 1968, Calvin Klein borrowed $10,000 from his best friend, Barry Schwartz, and they cofounded Calvin Klein Inc. with Calvin designing six neatly cut "architectural" coats and three dresses. He and Barry started their business at an office at Manhattan's York Hotel. During their 35-year partnership, Calvin and Barry made every major decision together, with Barry handling the business side while Calvin handled the creative side.



© Getty Images Calvin sparked controversy with his Calvin Klein Jeans campaign Calvin Klein Jeans controversy Calvin launched Calvin Klein jeans via a license with Puritan in 1978, but it wasn't until two years later that the brand became a denim juggernaut after a then-15-year-old Brooke Shields featured in the controversial Calvin Klein Jeans ad campaign, asking: "You want to know what comes between me and Calvins? Nothing." "I didn't set out thinking how to be controversial," Calvin told WWD in 1994. "Only how to make this woman look to-die for, a killer — with no [obvious] effort. But all of a sudden, people get upset."

© Getty Images Calvin with his second wife, Kelly Second marriage Calvin married his assistant, Kelly Rector, in Rome in 1986, and they were together for nine years until they split in 1996, officially divorcing in 2006, and as they said in their statement at the time, they have remained "the closest of friends."



© WireImage Calvin sold Calvin Klein Inc. in 2003 Stepping down In 2003, Calvin Klein Inc. was bought by Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. (now known as PVH Corp.) for an estimated $700 million. Calvin and Barry each immediately pocketed $215 million in cash and stock from the deal, with additional payouts of as much as $270 million in the years to follow. The move saw Calvin step down as chief designer.



© FilmMagic Calvin has had no involvement with CKI since 2006 Post-retirement Calvin was offered the role of consulting creative director after the sale of CKI, a position he held despite retiring in 2004. However, in 2006, his contract wasn't renewed, and he has not been involved with the company in any way since.



© WireImage Calvin and his ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Gruber Sexuality After his divorce from Kelly, Calvin announced he was bisexual and began a relationship with model Nicholas Gruber, who was 20 at the time, while Calvin was 68. They dated for two years before splitting in 2012.

© Aurora Rose Calvin and his boyfriend, Kevin Baker Boyfriend Calvin is now dating Kevin Baker, but the two keep a relatively low profile. It's unclear when Calvin and Kevin first started dating, but they were first publicly spotted together in 2016 at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India.

