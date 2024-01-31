Calvin Klein, 81, pictured with model boyfriend, 35 - who is Kevin Baker?

Calvin Klein is best known as a legend of American fashion, who created a brand recognizable worldwide.

After retiring in 2003, Calvin has more than earned the right to take things easy, and over the years he's had many romantic relationships. He's been married twice, to Jayne Centre from 1965 to 1974 with whom he has a daughter, and Kelly Rector from 1986 to 2006.

© Robin Marchant Calvin Klein with ex Nick Gruber

In 2010 he dated Nicholas Gruber for two years, who was then 20 years old. But nowadays he can often be found spending time with his long-time boyfriend Kevin Baker, 35.

The couple are often spotted in West Hollywood going for lunch or enjoying dinner dates, and Kevin is frequently spotted on his boyfriend's arm at red carpet events. Although the couple have never publicly spoken about their relationship, plenty of reports have substantiated that they are dating.

But who is Kevin Baker? Calvin and his boyfriend have kept remarkably quiet about their relationship, but here's everything you need to know…

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Calvin and Kevin, 2024

Kevin is a model

Kevin is a model who has featured in many editorial shoots, from magazines like Supplementaire to Homme Style. He's been linked to agencies like Nous and Heffner.

After a few years of campaigns in the early 2010s, it seems Kevin hasn't done any modelling since. He also seems to keep a relatively low profile, as he doesn't appear to have any public social media.

© Aurora Rose Calvin and Kevin in 2016, not long after going public

He has a twin brother

Good looks seem to run in the Baker family, as the 35-year-old could often be found modelling with his twin brother Joel.

Similarly, Joel hasn't modeled since 2013 according to online records like Male Model Scene and Models.com.

He and Calvin went public in 2016

© Aurora Rose Calvin and Kevin at ACRIA Holiday Dinner, 2016

It's unclear when Calvin and Kevin first started dating, but they were first publicly spotted together in 2016 at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India.

Not long after that first sighting in March, the couple were spotted at the Broadway Opening Night Performance of American Psycho in New York, and the 2016 Future of Fashion Runway Show.

They love going on a lavish holiday

Since going public in 2016, Calvin and Kevin have been spotted on a number of vacations together. From an indulgent trip to St. Barts, to a Hamptons getaway, the couple have been spotted chilling by the beach and riding helicopters together.