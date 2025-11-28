Exclusive: Inside Angela Bassett and daughter Bronwyn's dress fittings for the 2025 Le Bal des Débutantes

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, is stepping into the spotlight as she prepares to make her debut at the 2025 Le Bal des Débutantes, and for the milestone event, the 19-year-old and her Oscar-winning mother partnered with renowned French designer Stéphane Rolland to bring their exquisite gowns to life.

Ahead of the ball, 9-1-1 actress Angela and Harvard student Brownyn attended a dress fitting at Stéphane's couture house in Paris, with these exclusive images giving a glimpse into their outfits with Angela in an ethereal waterfall dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, draped sleeves, and intricate pearl detailing that falls from the neckline along the bodice. Bronwyn, pictured in a pre-ball dress, wears rust-orange gown that beautifully highlights her skin, and features an asymmetric neckline with one sleeveless side and one full sleeve. The garment includes ruched draping and a figure-hugging skirt silhouette.

© Bestimage Angela Bassett with her family and designer Stéphane Rolland

The debutante ball is held annually in Paris and sees young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and the most influential families in the worlds of business and the arts make their formal entrance into society. The event dates back to 1957, and this year's ball will take place on November 29, 2025. Ladies from over five nations set to grace the Shangri-La Hotel, the former palace of Prince Roland Bonaparte, which overlooks the Eiffel Tower, in silk, tulle, and embellished gowns.

Other debutantes includes Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón, daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, a relative of Prince William and Prince Harry, and Carolina B. Lansing, granddaughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera – both among the distinguished young women set to gather at the renowned venue.

© Bestimage Sketches of the dress Bronwyn was raised in Los Angeles and is currently a year into a film course at Harvard, where she is a member of a Black art collective and works on the university radio station. She worked alongside Stephane to design the gown for the 2025 Les Bal des Debutantes, and it will be unveiled for the first time at the event.

© Bestimage Mother and daughter moment In her free time, Bronwyn plays lacrosse, piano, and guitar, and has credited her mother with bringing a joy of music into her life.

© Bestimage Angela's dress Parents are a key part of the event, and their presence is traditional. Both Angela and husband Courtney will attend, and be involved in the official photography, watch their daughters perform the opening waltz, and participate in the evening's choreography. Their son Slater, and Bronwyn's twin brother, will perform the role of her cavalier; previously a huge part in debutante balls, the cavaliers at Les Bal des Débutantes are instead secondary to the young women.