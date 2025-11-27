'60s movie star, 88, looks incredibly ageless in glamorous red carpet appearance

'60s film icon Vanessa Redgrave made a rare red carpet appearance in Italy on Tuesday before accepting the prestigious Stella della Mole Award for her incredible contribution to cinema over her decades-long career.

The 88-year-old was as glamorous as ever at the 43rd Torino Film Festival, dressed in loose-fitting, off-white pants, an oversized light pink coat, and a gray scarf with black sneakers to complete the look. She wore a wide smile as she walked between her husband, Franco Nero, and her son, Carlo Nero, while holding onto their arms for support.

© Getty Images Vanessa looked incredible at the film festival event

Vanessa is one of Britain's most celebrated actresses, having earned an Oscar, two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a BAFTA Award, to name but a few. Some of her most famous works include Morgan!: A Suitable Case for Treatment, Isadora and Blow-Up.

"When you are nominated for an Oscar six times, you're no longer just one of the world's greatest actresses: you become a legend," said the Torino artistic director, Guilio Base, to Variety. "Vanessa Redgrave is an icon of theater and cinema, but also a committed activist."

The star also attended the film festival to showcase her latest flick, The Estate, which was written and directed by her son Carlo and co-stars her husband, Franco.

"[The film] is more than just a drama about a family of English aristocrats trying to save their home," Carlo said in a statement.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by her husband, Franco, and her son, Carlo

"It goes further by confronting the deeply rooted socio-economic injustices our whole world faces – and it offers a solution; one that does not conform to current conventional models."

Vanessa and Franco welcomed their son Carlo in 1969, two years after they met and fell in love on the set of Camelot. The couple went their separate ways in 1971, and Carlo lived between London and Italy until his parents reunited later in life and married in 2006.

© Getty Images She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1977

Carlo is a talented director and screenwriter, having attended film school in Italy and at NYU. He directed his mother and his older sister, Joely Richardson, in the 2004 flick The Fever, and formed a production company with Vanessa in 2005 with the aim of producing documentaries.

"It's no surprise that Carlo has ended up in the film business; he just happens to prefer being on the other side of the camera," Vanessa told The Times.

© Getty Images She married Franco in 2006, decades after their split in 1971

"I'm not sure if he's learnt anything from me, but I've certainly learnt things from him. Yes, he's my son, but he's also a great director who's earned respect through hard graft." The icon welcomed two daughters before Carlo, having been married to British director Tony Richardson from 1962 to 1967. Natasha Richardson was born in 1963, followed by Joely in 1965.

Natasha, who was married to Liam Neeson and shared sons Micheál and Daniel with him, tragically passed away in 2009 in a skiing accident when she was just 45 years old. The extremely private Vanessa made a rare comment on her daughter's death in May in honor of Natasha's birthday, having dictated a message to Joely to share on social media.

© Getty Vanessa's daughter Natasha passed away in 2009

"[Tony and I] were in Greece. We sat drinking our coffees in Constitution Square," she recalled. "Tony said if the baby was a boy we should call him Tom. I said if she was a girl I would like her to be called Natasha after Tolstoy's War and Peace."

"Our Natasha, as yes, she was a girl, came swimming out of my womb ready for anything. I can't believe that she isn't swimming somewhere now, in one of the pools or seas we explored. I will never be reconciled to her dying in the snow, and I'm sure that every mother who has lost a child will have that pain always."