Audrey McGraw's naked dress and pixie-cut combo gives off modern-day Audrey Hepburn vibes

She's the daughter of country music royalty, but Audrey McGraw gave off old school Hollywood glamor for her latest appearance.

The youngest child of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw looked dazzling in a series of photos she shared on Instagram.

The singer — who recently toured with Brandi Carlile — shared a black and white clip of herself on Instagram stories along with a photo of her outfit.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Audrey doesn't have long locks like this anymore

She was sitting down and singing into a mic in what looked like a jazz bar or music studio. Audrey's dark hair was shorter than ever and was styled into an Audrey Hepburn-esque pixie-cut, a little longer than the star's tresses in Roman Holiday.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw now sports a pixie-cut

© Getty Images Following in Audrey Hepburn's footsteps

The rising star then added a quarter-length image of herself in a dazzling sheer dress, adorned with sequins, by high-end brand, Alphena. It featured a plunging neckline and caplet and Audrey wore it with perfection.

She looked amazing in the sheer dress

Tim and Faith's children

Tim and Faith are in full support of their three daughter's ambitions.

Audrey, 23, has a passion for vocals, her sister, Gracie, 28, is focused on performing on Broadway and Maggie, 27, has followed an alternative path and currently holds down the job of Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International.

© Getty Images The couple share three daughters

The happy couple recently stepped out to show their support for Audrey when she was performing in New York.

While it is rare for the pair to public appearances nowadays, they always do so when for their daughters.

Audrey's dating life

© Instagram The couple have been dating for over two years

Audrey is currently in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer star, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. They've been a couple since 2023, and keep their romance firmly under the radar.

Empty nest

With all of their children carving out their own lives away from home, Faith and Tim are empty-nesters. They live an idyllic life at their palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee.

© Kevin Mazur Tim shares Gracie, Maggie and Audrey with his wife, Faith Hill

The country superstars' home boasts five-bedrooms, ten-bathrooms and is worth an estimated $15.7 million. The luxurious property has 22,460 square feet of space.

'I got lucky'

Tim and Faith have been married since 1996 and they adore each other as much now as they did when they tied the knot.

"She's one of the coolest chicks in the world, she really is," he told fellow country star Tracy Lawrence on his podcast, TL's Road House.

"Besides being beautiful and talented and a great mom, she's just a really solid Mississippi girl. I love her. I got lucky."

© WireImage He calls himself 'lucky' to have her

Tim credited Faith with "saving" him after they first met and helping him to curb his "wild ways".

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun!

"She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman," he added, referring again to Faith's kindness. "Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person."