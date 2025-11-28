Ivanka Trump's daughter towers next to mom in stunning Paris photographs

Ivanka Trump’s daughter, Arabella Rose, may not share her mother’s signature blonde hair – she rather sports lush brunette locks – but she has certainly inherited her mom’s striking, supermodel-worthy height.

The mother-and-daughter duo enjoyed a girls’ getaway to Paris this month and made sure to coordinate their stylish sartorial agendas for the trip. Ivanka took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs taken from her week in the French capital.

The first picture captured the duo posing on a balcony which overlooked the Eiffel Tower. Ivanka donned a gray pinstripe tailored co-ord that featured a cropped blazer jacket with a pair of high-waisted flared pants. The jacket featured white pinstripe detailing with four buttons embroidered onto the front.

© Instagram Ivanka enjoyed a trip to Paris with her daughter

Meanwhile, Arabella looked sweet in blue-and-white pinstripe shirt that was tucked into a beige maxi skirt which featured a flowing hem that danced around the silhouette. The sleek look was layered with a longline black wool coat and styled with black leather boots.

© Instagram Arabella Rose wore a silver metallic dress

Additional photos in the post showed Arabella horseback riding and making macarons. But one image in particular stole the show: the teenager wearing a silver metallic evening gown adorned with intricate sequins along the bodice.

Arabella is clearly a fan of sparkles this season as another photograph showed her wearing a sequin-embellished mini dress in striking hues of black, gold, and red. She paired the look with black tights and knee-high black boots. Ivanka stood laughing beside her daughter in a chic black dress featuring short sleeves and a high neckline.

© Instagram Ivanka and her daughter dressed up for the evening

In the caption, the First Daughter penned: "Deeply thankful for the beautiful memories made with Arabella this past week in Paris! Merci, belle ville lumière!"

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner welcomed Arabella Rose in New York City on July 17, 2011. The couple share two other children, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

Arabella's Bat Mitzvah

The mother-and-daughter duo are known to coordinate their style sets. In celebration of Arabella's Bat Mitzvah back in June 2023, the pair both opted for sparkly ensembles. Ivanka brought the glitz in a turquoise sequin cape gown from Jenny Packham. The $6,091 'Lotus Lady Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown' from the renowned British designer was paired with open-toe heels.

Ivanka's daughter looked lovely in a pale blue ball gown with a golden hue and embellished with intricate metallic sparkles. The garment featured two skirts layered over one another in a ruffled detail.

At the time, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush over her daughter's milestone. "With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude," she wrote.

"From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone. We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life."