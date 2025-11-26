Ivanka Trump oozes chic in cropped ensemble and $3.8K bag in Paris

Ivanka Trump put a tailored spin on her sartorial agenda as she stepped out in the French capital this week. The first daughter took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from her recent European getaway – and her outfit exudes office siren-core.

The blonde beauty donned a gray pinstripe tailored co-ord that featured a cropped blazer jacket with a pair of high-waisted flared pants. The jacket featured white pinstripe detailing with four buttons embroidered onto the front. The sleek look was styled with black pointed-toe pumps and a Small Lady Dior My ABCDior Bag in Black Macrocannage Calfskin.

The accessory is crafted from black lambskin and features chic Cannage stitching for a quilted texture. The bag is adorned with D.I.O.R. charms in a pale gold metal finish. In the photograph, Ivanka is seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, holding the bag by its handles. The design also includes a versatile shoulder strap, allowing it to be worn crossbody.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump looked stylish in Paris

Ivanka's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a radiant complexion, pinch of blush, and glossy pink lip.

The 44-year-old is clearly a fan of the French fashion house, and even wore the brand for her father, President Donald Trump's, inauguration ceremony at the beginning of the year. Ivanka opted for a forest-green Dior skirt suit inspired by Dior’s Fall 1950 Haute Couture collection. The look was paired with a matching hat and a pair of black leather gloves. The garment was stylishly cinched at the waist by a skinny black belt and was teamed with an elegant Lady Dior bag.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump wore Dior for the ceremony

Dior renamed the style of the handbag, which was originally called Chouchou, after Princess Diana during the '90s. The bag is instantly recognizable thanks to its structured boxy shape, rounded top handles, Cannage stitching, and the lucky charms that adorn it.

Ivanka's trip to Paris comes after she ushered in her 44th birthday in Miami, Florida, at the end of October. On October 30, Ivanka’s official birthday, she reflected on the past year in a heartfelt message shared on Instagram. "Each birthday (and today is my 44th!) invites reflection – on what I've learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace," she wrote in the caption.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana carrying her black Lady Dior handbag

"Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there," she continued, before adding a message about pain. "Peace is born not of forgetting, but of transforming pain into wisdom. As the poet Rumi wrote, 'The wound is the place where the Light enters you.' True healing asks for patience. The strength to sit with what shattered before building what's next. In that stillness, empathy becomes architecture."