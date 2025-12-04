Gwen Stefani's showgirl outfit may be her most dramatic look yet

Gwen Stefani isn’t afraid to experiment with sumptuous tulle, dramatic bubble hems, and silhouettes that seem to dance around her body, all in service of her showgirl-worthy sartorial agenda. And her latest look is no exception.

The singer rocked a Barbie-inspired ensemble for her appearance on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon on December 3. The look featured a black high-neck bodysuit paired with micro-mini shorts and fishnet stockings. Gwen completed the ensemble with a baby-pink tulle boa draped around her silhouette and a pair of patent black heels for a daring touch.

Gwen's luscious blonde locks were swept up into her signature high ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Gwen Stefani looked like the ultimate Barbie doll

The 56-year-old appeared on the show to discuss her deluxe album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and perform "Shake The Snow Globe".

Gwen's new interview comes after she attended the premiere of festive flick Oh. What. Fun. in New York City on December 2. The star put a twist on the naked dress trend in a sheer Vera Wang spring 2024 number. The ballgown featured an exposed black corset accented with black peplum tulle at the waist, cascading into a black tulle mermaid skirt. A forest-green layer of tulle was then draped over the entire look—creating an ensemble that resembled the ultimate Christmas-gift–inspired outfit.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Gwen performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The singer's hair was left down in a sleek, straight style and she added a stack of mismatched bangles, a necklace, and chunky rings to her look.

Oh. What. Fun. is the newest Christmas comedy that stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria, and Chloë Grace Moretz. Gwen contributed an original piece to the soundtrack, a song titled "Shake the Snowglobe".

The Voice coach has always had a flair for fashion. "I remember back when No Doubt was just starting out: We didn't have a record out, and I was in school. I would spend my time daydreaming about what I was going to make for my costumes. That's something I've always done. As soon as I knew we had a show, I'd be off to the fabric store. And I'd be really excited. It's just something I've always, always done," she told Glamour in August 2009.

© FilmMagic Gwen Stefani attends the premiere of "Oh. What. Fun."

Gwen was even honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People's Choice Awards in 2019. "So to get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion…it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen...I love fashion. It never gets old for me," she told E! News.

"I think writing the music has always been sort of like the therapy and like the necessity and it's so unbelievably healing and it's so rewarding. And to be able to put a visual to whatever that emotion is in the music has been kind of the reward, the cherry on top," she added.