Gwen Stefani's sultry lace bra is a love letter to the underwear-as-outerwear trend

When it comes to her tour wardrobe, Gwen Stefani's sartorial agenda is defined by daring statements. Few looks embody a show-girl meets punk aesthetic quite like an embellished bra paired with a bold red lip, worn to command the stage before millions of fans. Yet Gwen's sultry style is nothing new – it's part of the broader underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear.

The singer graced the stage at The Sphere in Las Vegas on January 6 in a black lace bra that was adorned with gold badge accents on the cups. The lingerie was layered over a black fishnet bodysuit and styled with a pair of patchwork red and yellow plaid, flared pants that were worn beneath a matching pleated mini skirt.

Gwen's luscious blonde locks were swept up into her signature high ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, bronze cheeks, and a bold red lip.

© BACKGRID Gwen Stefani performed at the Lenovo Tech World during CES 2026 at the Sphere in Las Vegas

The visible bra trend has been peppering the fashion frontlines in recent seasons. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic evening wear with a daring twist.

Gwen's look also nods to the bullet bras of the 1950s, which were propelled back into the fashion spotlight when Jean Paul Gaultier reimagined them for his autumn/winter 1984 show. Madonna later cemented the style’s iconic status during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour.

© BACKGRID Gwen wore a black lace bra

As a fashion writer, I must note that Gwen has an eye for sartorial trends. Her skirt-over-pants look is a revival of the Noughties silhouette that has been resurrected from the style archives by brands like Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, and Chopova Lowena.

© Getty Images Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025

This layering trick reinvents structured tailoring by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable. For example, during the spring/summer 2025 collections, Alaïa embraced whimsical silhouettes with a navy skirt adorned with a floating hem that danced around the body. The garment was paired with tapered fishnet trousers.

The Voice coach has always had a flair for fashion. "I remember back when No Doubt was just starting out: We didn't have a record out, and I was in school. I would spend my time daydreaming about what I was going to make for my costumes. That's something I've always done. As soon as I knew we had a show, I'd be off to the fabric store. And I'd be really excited. It's just something I've always, always done," she told Glamour in August 2009.