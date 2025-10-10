Gwen Stefani and Dua Lipa go head-to-head in fishnets and thigh-high boots for joint performance

Gwen Stefani and Dua Lipa delivered a sartorial spectacle as they took the stage together on the final night of the L.A. leg of the Radical Optimism tour. Gwen joined the hitmaker on stage for a duet of her song "Don't Speak". The 56-year-old stunned in a sheer black bodysuit layered with a red tartan skirt featuring a daring side slit. In true Stefani style, she completed the look with fishnet stockings and thigh-high black boots embellished with sequins. The singer's luscious blonde locks were left down in a side parting while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a dark smoky eye and a striking red lip. Meanwhile, Dua coordinated her look with a black bra and matching micro shorts layered under sheer Gucci stockings and gloves embellished with the fashion house’s logo. For an added touch of drama, the 30-year-old draped a black tulle cloak over her shimmery look.

Following the performance, Gwen took to Instagram to gush over duet and described her experience of joining Dua on stage as giving her "chills". "This superwoman @dualipa invited me to hop up on her stage! Everybody singing Don’t Speak with us… chills. You are a magical unicorn. gx," the "Just a Girl" singer penned alongside a video of their rendition of "Don’t Speak".

© Getty Images for ABA Gwen stunned in a tartan skirt with thigh-high boots

According to Billboard, Gwen's two sons, Kingston and Zuma, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were in the crowd during the performance to support their mom. Dua also took to social media to share a post from the night and thank Gwen for her appearance. "LOS ANGELES!!!! UNREAL SCENES!!! LIONEL!!! GWEN!!!! VERY INSANE!!!! thank you for 4 beautiful nights in your city! I've loved every single moment RADICAL OPTIMISM FOREVER!!!!!" she wrote in the caption. Following her shows in L.A., Lipa will bring her Radical Optimism tour to the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 11 and 12.

© Getty Images for ABA Dua Lipa's Gucci tour look

Gwen's performance comes after she ushered in her 56th birthday earlier this month. The singer's husband, Blake Shelton, was among the first to pay tribute to the star on her big day. "Y'all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!" he shared on Instagram. The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Blake is also a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons from her previous marriage.