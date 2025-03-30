Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwen Stefani's rugged transformation sparks reaction from fans — see her style evolution
Gwen Stefani arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Kevin Mazur,Getty

The "Wind It Up" singer shared a video from her and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Gwen Stefani knows a thing or two about switching up her style.

The "Hollaback Girl" has tried nearly any and every style trend or hair look under the sun throughout her decades-long career, and has most recently favored more of a Western, cowboy look, particularly since tying the knot with Blake Shelton.

The GXVE founder and the country singer met while filming The Voice in 2014, and married in 2021. She is a mom to sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and they for the most part live in Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, a video of which you can see below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shows off fresh catch from day out fishing

Over the weekend, Gwen impressed fans as she took to Instagram and shared a video montage of her in a look that paled in comparison to that of her red carpet glamor.

The video featured clips of her out fishing, set to none other than her iconic 2006 song "Wind It Up" from her The Sweet Escape album.

She appears wearing a polka dot, button-down shirt scattered with horse motifs, paired with camouflage pants, and she has her signature platinum blonde hair slicked back into two sleek buns.

Gwen eventually captures a fish in the video, and is seen showing it off to the camera after reeling it into her hands.

Still from a video shared by Gwen Stefani in which she appears on a lake showing a fish that she caught, March 2025© Instagram
Gwen showed off her fresh catch

"Who knew wind it up was about fishing this whole time??" she joked in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"A reality show with you and Blake living the country life would be a hit!!" one suggested, as others followed suit with: "Simple kind of life! Love to see you guys having fun," and: "Love this for you," as well as: "So peacefully beautiful!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "Love your fishing outfit and earrings, you go girl."

Scroll below to see more of Gwen's style evolution through the years.

1/5

Gwen Stefani attends the 15th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California© Getty

1998

Gwen at the 15th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in her iconic blue bikini.

2/5

Gwen Stefani with the Harajuku Girls arrives for the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards 2005 at Earl's Court on February 9, 2005 in London, England© Getty Images

2005

At the 25th Anniversary BRIT Awards during her Harajuku Girls era.

3/5

Gwen Stefani attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2010 Costume Institute Ball at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City© WireImage

2010

In an old Hollywood look at the Met Gala in 2010, when the theme was American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.

4/5

Gwen Stefani on The Voice season 7 in 2014© Getty

2014

On the voice the year she met Blake.

5/5

Gwen Stefani attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas© WireImage

2023

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which she attended with Blake.

