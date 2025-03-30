Gwen Stefani's rugged transformation sparks reaction from fans — see her style evolution

Gwen Stefani knows a thing or two about switching up her style.

The "Hollaback Girl" has tried nearly any and every style trend or hair look under the sun throughout her decades-long career, and has most recently favored more of a Western, cowboy look, particularly since tying the knot with Blake Shelton.

The GXVE founder and the country singer met while filming The Voice in 2014, and married in 2021. She is a mom to sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and they for the most part live in Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, a video of which you can see below.

Over the weekend, Gwen impressed fans as she took to Instagram and shared a video montage of her in a look that paled in comparison to that of her red carpet glamor.

The video featured clips of her out fishing, set to none other than her iconic 2006 song "Wind It Up" from her The Sweet Escape album.

She appears wearing a polka dot, button-down shirt scattered with horse motifs, paired with camouflage pants, and she has her signature platinum blonde hair slicked back into two sleek buns.

Gwen eventually captures a fish in the video, and is seen showing it off to the camera after reeling it into her hands.

"Who knew wind it up was about fishing this whole time??" she joked in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"A reality show with you and Blake living the country life would be a hit!!" one suggested, as others followed suit with: "Simple kind of life! Love to see you guys having fun," and: "Love this for you," as well as: "So peacefully beautiful!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "Love your fishing outfit and earrings, you go girl."

Scroll below to see more of Gwen's style evolution through the years.

