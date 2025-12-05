Heidi Klum wows in lace stockings and leather hot pants in sultry new photos

Heidi Klum has officially infused her lingerie lineup with the season’s hottest hue – a rich, festive burgundy. After a summer spent sizzling in Calzedonia’s micro swimwear, the supermodel returned to the Italian brand with a sultry, boudoir-inspired party look.

In the campaign shots debuted on December 2, Heidi donned a pair of burgundy leather hotpants layered over whisper-thin lace tights. For a cozy twist, she paired them with a long-sleeve top featuring a plunging neckline. The ensemble was completed with a pair of matching, open-toe satin heels.

Heidi's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. "GRWM for festive season in my Calzedonia Party tights. So excited to show you my new campaign with @calzedonia! Just love these tights. Find my favorite styles now online and in stores for your perfect festive looks! #Calzedonia #heidixcalzedonia #ad," penned the supermodel in the caption.

© Calzedonia Heidi starred in a festive campaign

The photos captured the 52-year-old reclining on a brown velvet couch, modeling the wine-colored ensemble and highlighting her office-siren tights.

Heidi affiliation with brand doesn't come as a surprise considering her lingerie background, with campaigns for the likes of Victoria’s Secret and Intimissimi. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she previously told People.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

"So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

"People always say, 'You probably got more confident as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she added. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner."

Heidi helped redefine beauty standards on the runway, standing out as one of the more curvier Victoria's Secret models in the mid-to-late '90s – an era largely dominated by the ultra-skinny look.

Back in April, Heidi starred alongside her daughter, Leni Klum, in a promotional shoot for Intimissimi. The images feature Heidi posing alongside her daughter Leni in matching lingerie. Heidi donned a white silky bra and semi-sheer underwear, and layered a white satin robe over her ethereal ensemble.

© FilmMagic Heidi Klum walks the runaway at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Meanwhile, Leni stood next to her mom in a black slinky ensemble that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear courtesy of the Italian lingerie brand. The 21-year-old looked stunning as she draped a black silky robe around her shoulders.

Leni was first approached by a modelling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

Heidi was forced to defend the campaign after many criticised her posing with her daughter in their underwear. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together. But for us? I'm proud of my daughter. She's fine with me like that," she told People in July.

"I've always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I'm European … my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."