Heidi Klum looks incredible in latex bra and hot pants

From her Victoria’s Secret days to her campaigns for Intimissimi, Heidi Klum has long been the ultimate poster woman for effortlessly showcasing sultry lingerie. This week, the supermodel added a latex twist to her underwear agenda for a new photoshoot.

Heidi took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs of herself posing in the daring ensemble. The 52-year-old rocked a black patent leather bra that featured a halterneck design with triangle cups. The micro bikini top was styled with a pair of matching high-waisted hot pants.

The supermodel shared a video of herself chatting to the camera in a baby-blue tank top dress before she slipped into another spicy number. Heidi donned a nude bodysuit that was adorned with latex black flame detailing which covered her chest and bikini area. The Project Runway host layered the look with a black leather jacket and added matching thigh-high boots.

© Instagram Heidi donned a latex lingerie ensemble

Heidi's luscious blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style framed by her signature full bangs. The German native added a pair of large black sunglasses to her look while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a bronze cheek and a nude-stained lip.

The mother-of-four has never been one to shy away from modelling in her underwear. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she told People. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

© Instagram Heidi rocked a micro bodysuit

"People always say, 'You probably got more confident as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she added. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner."

© WireImage The supermodel opened up about her career

During a recent interview with Glamour, Heidi opened up about her decades long career in the modelling industry. "Nobody in Paris and Milan wanted me," she admitted. "I was too happy for them, never super-thin. I was even labelled as too fat. It was the time of 'heroin chic.' I didn't fit in there. It feels like all the people from back then are no longer working in the industry – including many of the models I worked with. I'm still here. At the end of the day, I'm glad that everything turned out the way it did. Otherwise, I might have quit a long time ago."