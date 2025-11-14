Heidi Klum and model son go head-to-head in fashion stakes on same night

Thursday evening became a full-on fashion spectacle for Heidi Klum and her son, Henry Samuel. The mother-and-son duo stepped out in style for two separate events that evening. The German supermodel attended the 2025 Bambi Awards in Munich, which celebrates outstanding achievements in international media and television, as well as creative figures who have inspired the German public. Heidi looked incredible in a sculptural black gown that featured pale pink floral embroidery along the bodice. The garment was accented with a ruffled neckline and completed with a dramatic flowing train. The 52-year-old's luscious blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style framed by her signature bangs while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Henry was across the pond from his mom to attend the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old looked suave in a brown pinstripe tailored suit that was layered over a simple white vest and paired with patent black loafers. The rising model layered a silver chain necklace over his look and finished the ensemble with a pair of tinted spectacles.

© WireImage Heidi Klum attendedthe Bambi Awards 2025 at Bavaria Studios

HELLO! Fashion's fashion features editor, Tania Leslau, offered expert commentary on Henry's soft tailoring versus his mom's sculptural glam. "Heidi Klum delved into the Eli Saab archive for the Bambi Awards 2025, opting for a strapless gown hailing from the designer’s haute couture autumn/winter 2025-2026 collection. Featuring intricately beaded floral bouquet embellishment in pastel tones, an architectural fit inspired by French corsetterie, a dramatic mermaid tail silhouette and neckline accented with a half bow, the gown leaned into the Rococo sentiment that more is always more," she shared.

"Heidi’s couture look drastically differed from her son Henry’s choice of red carpet regalia. The 19-year-old sported a coffee brown pinstriped suit - a safe but trend-led choice. A lean blazer, finished with a single-breasted design and decorative pockets, paired well with some slouchy trousers that subtly pooled at his feet. It’s fun to see Henry carving out his own personality on the red carpet - accessorising with spiritual jewels (he is also wearing a silver necklace with a two-sided, onyx carnelian ‘energy ball’ pendant) that offer an insight into his individual character."

It is rare to see the mother-and-son duo at different events as Heidi typically brings Henry along as her date. Last month, the pair attended the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards together. Styled by Rob Zangardi, Heidi donned a black bandage dress by Balmain that featured a plunging neckline with a gold zip-up detail that ran from top to bottom. The garment was styled with a chunky gold clutch and a pair of black open-toe heels from Aquazzura. Meanwhile, Henry opted for a sleek black suit with a matching black shirt as he held hands with his mom.

© FilmMagic Henry Samuel attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont

Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he graced the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. He has since walked for fashion brand Kith when the label debuted their first show in six years on the streets of New York. During an interview with GQ after the Kith show, Henry shared the advice that his mom had given him ahead of his runway appearance. "She has different ways of getting in the zone, and I have my different ways of getting in the zone," he explained. "But her advice is just staying calm, being present, and being very motivated." He continued: "I'm very lucky to have a family that can support me in that sense, but also it's a little bit [nerve-racking], 'cause I'm kind of putting on the show for them, too."