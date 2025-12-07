Melissa McCarthy's fans rave over her new look in acclaimed SNL return

While recent reports on Melissa McCarthy's weight loss may be conflicting, fans just have one thing to say about the actress' new lease on life and style — she looks good!

The actress, 55, made her sixth appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live on December 6, showing off her more adventurous and glamorous take on style, which has evolved over her decades in the spotlight to become more opulent and elegant, plus her weight loss.

© Getty Images Melissa McCarthy hosted SNL for the 6th time, with Dijon as the musical guest

The Oscar nominee has reportedly lost as much as 95 lbs. over the past few years, although she herself hasn't directly addressed it or actually confirmed matters. But fans took to social media to react to clips from her SNL opening monologue, in which she wore a black figure-hugging jumpsuit with crystal detailing along the shoulders and a diamond floral waist cincher.

Fan responses

"Whoa she looks great," one enthused, with another similarly adding: "She looks incredible tonight," and a third also writing: "@melissamccarthy coming though with that snatched waist."

One commenter on Instagram gushed: "Body oddy! She was always beautiful but the body is tea." Many fans similarly flocked to the comments section to also rave about the episode itself, which was dubbed the strongest of what has proven to be an underwhelming season so far based on reviews and fan reactions.

"The physical comedy is so delightful. Melissa is truly a master of her craft," one social media user commented, with another also adding: "Melissa! You were incredible tonight! You had me cracking up as usual! You look phenomenal!" and a third going: "@melissamccarthy single-handedly revived SNL!"

Melissa's weight loss

The Mike & Molly star has been candid about her fluctuating weight, not to mention her fluctuations in confidence in her own body. At one point, even Barbra Streisand courted controversy for questioning whether the Emmy-winning actress had used the GLP-1 drug Ozempic (which Melissa has never mentioned, instead laughing off the interaction).

However, she told People that her perspective on things shifted when she hit her 30s, deciding to embrace her looks by learning to be kinder to herself and not trying to please everyone, a mindset shift vs a physical one. And it all started with the support of her husband, Ben Falcone.

© Getty Images The actress even played the star atop the Christmas tree in a very festive episode

"Because he's so constantly loving and kind," she sweetly shared. "And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest. And somewhere in my 30s, I was like 'I'm okay with who I am.' And if someone wasn't thrilled with that, that's okay too. At some point I was like, 'They're not all going to like you.' You have to learn that the hard way, but it's a good [lesson]."

Coming up on SNL

Melissa was joined by Dijon as the musical guest for the latest SNL episode, the first since its midseason Thanksgiving hiatus. SNL will return for the following two weeks, with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery star Josh O'Connor hosting and Lily Allen as the musical guest, hot off the heels of her acclaimed return to music with West End Girl.

© Getty Images "And somewhere in my 30s, I was like 'I'm okay with who I am.'"

And the week after, on December 20, we get a one-two punch of Ariana Grande as the host, coming off of acclaim and early awards recognition for her turn as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, and Cher, who will likely be reviving staples from her 2023 Christmas album for the show.