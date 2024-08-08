Katy Perry stuns in tiny animal-print string bikini in new beach photos

Katy Perry is making the best of her life(times) in Europe on her extended vacation with family and friends, and she's sharing more outtakes in hopes of promoting her newest single.

The pop star, 39, will release the second single off her upcoming album, titled "Lifetimes," on August 8, a day earlier than was initially announced. The song drops at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, as will its accompanying music video.

To celebrate the news, Katy took to her social media on Wednesday with a collection of photos on the beach from her trip, posing in a tiny string bikini.

Her black and white zebra-print swimsuit showcased her stunning beach body and raven locks. She paired the suit with an ornate gold choker necklace with dangling glass pieces, plus a light make-up look.

"LIFETIMES IS OUT TOMORROW AT 3PM PT AHHH," she simply captioned her photos, and many of her fans immediately drew comparisons to her imagery for the Teenage Dream era of 2010-2012.

"It's giving teenage dream but we're matured now," one gushed, with another adding: "This is what I mean when I need my mom to take cute pics of me on our beach vacation!!!!!" and a third saying: "This is very teenage-dream-music-video of you."

"Lifetimes" is the follow-up to lead single "Woman's World," which was released in July and opened to mixed reception for both the song and its accompanying video. The singles build up to the release of 143, Katy's sixth studio album (with her stage name), in September.

In previous interviews, the star has spoken about "Lifetimes" in particular being inspired by her love for her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, three-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, and the notion of finding her in every lifetime.

On The One Show recently, Katy shared: "'Lifetimes' is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

She then spoke about incorporating that sweet practice on their recent vacation with gold coins (which she referenced in one of her recent Instagram posts as well). Katy continued: "The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches."

"And I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

"So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she said 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!'" the "Unconditionally" singer gushed.

"So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you," she added while cheekily also apologizing to Orlando for not picking him instead.