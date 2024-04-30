Barbra Streisand shocks fans as she grills Melissa McCarthy about Ozempic use after 75 lbs weight loss

At a glamorous gathering in Los Angeles, Barbra Streisand inadvertently stirred the pot with a comment on Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

Melissa, the 53-year-old comedy star, looked radiant at CTG's The Gala 2024, captured in a snapshot alongside her friend Adam Shankman.

Donning a chic mint dress and blazer, she celebrated her ever-closer dream of dancing on stage. “Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!” Melissa captioned the vibrant image.

However, the internet buzzed when Barbra, aged 82, dropped a controversial question in the comments: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

This inquiry, referencing the popular weight loss medication, opened the floodgates to a torrent of responses ranging from shock to humor.

Fans were quick to express their dismay and surprise, with one commenting, “Wow really! What happened to not talking about bodies! As a mother of a daughter that’s not ok we as women need to not focus on appearance.”

Another added, “I’m so totally taken aback that you could ask her that on social media for all to see? I love and adore you, truly, but that disappointed me.”

Critics labeled the inquiry as rude and disrespectful, reflecting a preoccupation with appearances that some argue is all too prevalent in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, others defended Melissa, praising her healthy appearance regardless of the means, and admonished Barbra for her lack of tact.

“Whether she did or did not is no one else’s business,” pointed out one user, highlighting the personal nature of such issues.

The debate even veered into humorous territory with one fan exclaiming in disbelief, “BARBRA YOU CAN’T JUST ASK IF SOMEONE IS ON OZEMPIC HAHAHAHAHA SAVAGE.”

Previously, Melissa has been candid about her weight journey, sharing the challenges and mindset shifts over the years.

She has openly discussed the pressures and unrealistic standards often imposed by the industry and has advocated for a more relaxed approach to body image. “I truly stopped worrying about it,” she explained in a past interview, detailing how letting go of obsessive over-thinking about her diet and appearance paradoxically aided her well-being.

Melissa and Barbra have shared a workspace before, notably on the track Anything You Can Do for Barbra’s 2016 album, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

Melissa recounted how Barbra’s down-to-earth nature during their collaboration shattered her lofty expectations, bringing a warm, personable touch to their professional interaction.

