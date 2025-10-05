Victoria Beckham dresses David Beckham's mum, 76, head to toe in her designs

Victoria Beckham was up to her usual fashionable tricks on Friday as she presented her Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week. Not only did the Beckham family (minus eldest son Brooklyn) turn out to support the fashion designer and former Spice Girl, but Victoria's mother-in-law put on a particularly stylish display. Sandra Beckham, 76, was dressed from head to toe in David Beckham's wife's brand, stepping out at the show for moral support alongside her son and grandchildren, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

She wore a sleek all-black look featuring a silk V-neck camisole top, a single-breasted black blazer, and wide-leg trousers that narrowly missed the ground. She also opted for classic black pumps with a pointed toe. For accessories, she simply added a silver pendant necklace and her round-framed glasses. "Love you, mum," David wrote, as he posed backstage in a dapper suit alongside Sandra and his wife.

Representing the next stylish generation of Beckhams, teen fashionista Harper was seen wearing a lovely pale pink strapless dress with a ruffle of fringed fabric along the neckline. She popped on a pair of timeless black heels and carried a pink croc print clutch, finishing off her look with a gold Van Cleef & Arpels 'Magic Alhambra' necklace. Her mum, Victoria, contrasted the ethereal appeal of Harper's look with her structured grey suit.

Alongside the Beckham gang, Victoria's close friend and the Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria was in attendance, as well as Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, Your Friends and Neighbors star Olivia Munn, and model Georgia May Jagger.

Mother-son outings

It's not the first time Sandra Beckham has headed out with her son, having offered an insight into his childhood in the 2023 Beckham documentary for Netflix. Last summer, Sandra accompanied her footballing legend son to Wimbledon, taking her seat in the Royal Box alongside Princess Beatrice.

Sandra showed her penchant for a monochrome moment once again, looking put together in a cream blazer, trousers, and blouse. The pair were also seen catching up with musician Jamie Cullum, who sat behind them, as well as former England football coach Gareth Southgate. "Tradition with Mum, day one of Wimbledon. Nothing better," David penned, sharing a selfie of himself and his mum in the Royal Box, before adding a photo of the pair of them laughing, adding: "My mum's reaction when I told her she has to call me 'Sir' at all times."