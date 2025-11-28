Victoria Beckham just made mismatched high heels look glam

Victoria Beckham totally cheered up our Friday morning when she shared a snapshot of herself rocking a robe emblazoned with her initials. On closer inspection, she added a pair of high heels, one black and one silver, with the same peep-toe design. How funny!

VB explained that she was currently in a fitting, which would explain the mismatched stamps. But we have to say, she makes it actually look very stylish indeed. It's worth noting that the fashion designer would have been wearing opposite colours, as it allows the designer to compare how different colourways work with future outfits.

Victoria still managed to look chic dispite rocking mismatched shoes

Of course, we all know that shoes come as a pair, but there's no style rule book that states one should wear matching heels, is there? It was also embraced on Sex and the City - Carrie Bradshaw famously wore a pair of Louboutins in opposite colours during an early episode.

Victoria's love letter to high heels

David Beckham's wife has always adored shoes with height. She even named her first book 'That Extra Half An Inch', which paid homage to heels.

© Photo: Getty Images VB always wore high heels in the Spice Girls even when dancing on stage

Throughout her Spice Girls days, when Posh Spice was her alter ego, Victoria famously danced on stage in her black, skyscraper heels and never once lost her footing. In 2008, during an interview with GMTV, she revealed: "I just can't concentrate in flats."

However, she famously backtracked in 2016, claiming that she was over heels. The fashion world gasped when she told The Telegraph that she "couldn't" walk in heels anymore.

© Photo: Instagram VB famously switched to trainers

"I just can’t do heels anymore. At least not when I'm working," she told the publication. "I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable," she quipped at the time.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion indsutry

After that, the brunette beauty was often spied in trainers as she darted from her flagship Dover Street store to a waiting car, or was spotted at Paris Fashion Week. It seemed that hubby David was in agreement of the change. "I actually like her wearing jeans and sneakers the best," he told Yahoo Style the same year. "She wears our son’s pairs of Converse sometimes. But my favourite is when she wears jeans and a pair of Stan Smiths. I think she looks really cool." We have to say, though, it was pretty short-lived. VB is back in heels pretty consistently now.

VB's styling secret

Back in 2019, Victoria and David went to the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and wore a stunning white top and skirt combo, which was embossed with a funky chain print. But it was her shoes that got people talking due to the fact they were bright pink and sky high - providing the ultimate stylish clash.

© Getty Images David and Victoria at the wedding of real Madrid football player Sergio Ramos in 2019

After the nuptials, Victoria took to Instagram to discuss her then widely acclaimed look. "So these are my favourite shoes at the moment, and as you can see, they are a little bit dirty! I wore them at a wedding at the weekend, and I was dancing quite a lot, but they are still my favourites. They're super, super bright - the perfect summer shoe. The other thing I love about this shoe is you can wear a simple outfit and just really just let the shoes do the talking," she quipped at the time.