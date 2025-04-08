From uptown to downtown, LIVE with Kelly and Mark has finally debuted its brand new studio at 7 Hudson Square, following over four decades at their Upper West Side home at 7 Lincoln Square.

The show has moved to Walt Disney's brand new headquarters, which takes up an entire city block and clocks in at, what Kelly Ripa described as "1.2 million square feet."

Kelly and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos welcomed a brand new audience to their latest set on Monday's installment on April 7.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have finally moved to their shiny new studio at 7 Hudson Square

The two quickly confessed to still settling into the space and getting their bearings in, unused to seeing a standing audience able to comfortably record with their phones, and even small touches like having their in-house DJ, Deja, on eye-level rather than a booth far above.

"Welcome to our glistening new studio," Kelly began, with the pair panning to showcase not just the mammoth (and very sleek) space, but also the view behind them, markedly different from the previous set.

LIVE's former home boasted a still image of the New York City skyline, while their new home has floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the actual sights of NYC, including the relatively gray skies and light rain. Take a look at a moment in their former space in the video below...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa leaves her seat during LIVE discussion about her appearance

"You know what? That looks like outside!" the Hope and Faith alum quipped, with Mark even pointing out the visible water tower in the back, dubbing it "quintessential New York," with the two even joking that Disney will likely own that structure soon as well. "We should put some Mickey ears on that, I think."

"I looked up there for you, and there you are, over there," Kelly also noted of Deja, also calling their new home "state of the art," and comparing its size for those unaware of New York dimensions to "a neighborhood," explaining the new Robert A. Iger building has 22 stories. "I don't even know what story we're on."

© Instagram The couple have already hosted two new installments of LIVE at the space

The show films from the 10th floor now and the entire office space holds approximately 5000 Disney and ABC employees, and the mom-of-three laughed off the size of the audience by saying: "And they're all sitting right here."

Mark shared more details of the space, including the swanky new amenities like outdoor terraces, wellness centers, screening rooms (which they first misread as "screaming rooms"), reading rooms, a bike room, showering facilities, even nursing stations, which Kelly had some thoughts about.

© Disney via Getty Images The show broadcast for four decades at 7 Lincoln Square in the Upper West Side

"Back in the day, and everybody that works here can attest, the former nursing station used to be the makeup and hair room during the briefing meetings," she quipped. "And then I would just say, 'Look away if you can't handle it!'"

© Disney The couple spent a few days out of town while the new studio was being set up

The couple revealed that they were out of town while the new space was being set up, with Kelly sharing that she was off hiking almost every single day, racking up an impressive 312 miles on foot during her time off. "I'll post my humble brag on social media later," she coyly added, even saying she wanted to do a lengthy walkabout at some point in the future.