Heidi Klum sizzles in naked dress in must-see oceanside pictures

Even in the middle of winter, Heidi Klum managed to put a summery spin on the naked-dress trend. The supermodel took to Instagram on December 9 to show off her toned physique in a sheer white ensemble.

Designed by Julien Macdonald, the look blended swimwear with evening wear. A white halterneck thong swimsuit was layered beneath an embellished, see-through dress that fell elegantly to the ankle. The garment was then styled with a white lace cape that featured intricate embroidery.

Heidi's luscious blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style while she added a pair of white white sunglasses to complete the look. The 52-year-old shared a video on social media of herself running barefoot across the white sand, the ocean behind her as she soaked up the sunshine.

© Instagram Heidi Klum rocked a naked dress

The supermodel has always been one to embrace her physique in a daring number. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she told People. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

"People always say, 'You probably got more confident as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she added. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner."

Heidi reinforced her stance on embracing body positivity back in July. "I've always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I'm European … my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it," she told People.

In light of Heidi’s recent ethereal look, HELLO! takes a look back at all the times she has teamed up with Julien Macdonald on the red carpet.

All the times Heidi Klum wore Julien Macdonald

© Getty Images 2011 Grammys Heidi rocked a striking gold gown embellished with intricate sequins to the 2011 Grammys.



© Corbis via Getty Images 2013 People's Choice Awards The supermodel stunned in a black & gold Julien Macdonald cut-out dress to the 2013 People's Choice Awards.



© Getty Images 2018 American Music Awards Heidi wore a semi-sheer black dress adorned with tassel fringe and a crochet design to the 2018 American Music Awards.



© Getty Images 2019 TrevorLive Los Angeles Gala The white dress was part of Julien Macdonald’s Spring 2020 collection, and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with crochet knit and fringe detailing.

