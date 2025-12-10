Melissa McCarthy narrowly avoids 'weird' fashion moment in waist-cinching dress

Melissa McCarthy has certainly been turning some really impressive looks over the past few days alone!

The actress, 55, rocked a jaw-dropping gold sequined gown for the American Museum of Natural History's annual gala on Friday, hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday in a sophisticated black jumpsuit, and now is bringing the festive cheer to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Melissa joined Kelly Clarkson on the Wednesday, December 10 show as her first guest in a beautiful black and white ensemble, consisting of a black collared shirt with white floral appliqués across the front and the sleeves, a waist-cinching Gucci diamond belt, and a pleated iridescent black maxi skirt.

© Getty Images Melissa McCarthy appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on December 10 in a black and white dress

The look was topped off with pointed toe black stilettos, accent jewelry pieces, black lace gloves, and a wavy blowout, all perfect for a bit of holiday glam thanks especially to the whites of her outfit, and not only did it leave Kelly, 43, wanting more, it also had her remarking on what could've been.

"We almost matched!" she excitedly told the Emmy-winning star, which you can watch in the video above, explaining that she almost came to the set in a dress that closely resembled Melissa's, which she said would've been "really weird."

For her part, Kelly wore a dark red velvet mini dress with a cinched waist and raised shoulders, with a black lace bralette peeking out from underneath, paired with sheer black tights and matching heels.