Melissa McCarthy's leg lengthening all-pastel outfit leaves fans in a tizzy — see here

For a night of New York City theater, Melissa McCarthy kept it utterly chic and fabulous, stunning fans with her latest fashion moment.

The actress, 54, shared some outtakes on Instagram from her visit to the off-Broadway venue Theatre Row to catch a new production titled All the World's a Stage.

Inspired by the quote from the famous Shakespeare play As You Like It, an official description of the show reads: "As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play."

"When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church, and Ricky's carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All the World's a Stage is a brand new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world."

The show opened for previews on March 25 and will run until May 10, officially opening on April 15, and Melissa caught a performance dressed in pastel green from head to toe.

The star rocked a satin pantsuit, comprising of a wrap blouse, high-waisted cigarette pants that enhanced her figure, a matching blazer, and classy sheer ruffled gloves.

She opted for some classic glam with it, going with a touch of bronzer and blush with a bold red lip and, in a move unlike her usual outings, went with a styled ponytail that allowed for her to display her gold hoop earrings.

"So excited for everyone to see the incredible cast of All The World's a Stage!!!" she gushed through her post. "The power and the joy of this show is that it makes you laugh, cry and leaves you feeling like you just got the best, most hopeful hug. Opening night tonight - so run over to @keencompany and get your hug."

While fans were excited by the prospect of a new musical, many more were enthralled by Melissa's latest fashion choice, leaving comments on her post like: "You look AMAZING Melissa!!!" and: "Is this your daughter?! You look incredibly young!" as well as: "You look lovely in that suit! So spring-y."

Melissa may best be known for her acting pursuits, but she has been a lover of fashion from a very young age. She studied textiles at Southern Illinois University and initially moved to New York City to pursue her education at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She launched her first clothing collection, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, in 2015 for plus size women. The Spy star spoke with Vogue about the inspiration behind her launch, saying: "Some days I want to be prim and proper, and others I want to be in a band. I lost the ability to do that with clothes."

"The fun of it is you should be able to put these things together and not have to make a choice about going out to dinner or getting the sweater. Wear the sweater to dinner."

Touching upon the complicated history of plus size fashion, she relived some of her least favorite red carpet fashion moments. "I remember being put into things and hearing people say, 'This is great.' But it was just forcing your body into something – I have to feel good to be confident and to be myself."