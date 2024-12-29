Kelly Clarkson wows fans as she showcases slim physique in red hot dress

Kelly Clarkson was glowing over the festive season as she showcased a multitude of fun holiday outfits on her talk show, but one frock made her look like the Queen of Christmas herself.

The official Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram account posted a slew of Kelly's holiday looks over the festive season, asking fans to vote for their favorite ensemble.

There was one clear frontrunner amongst her supporters: a stunning bright red mini dress with a keyhole cutout and puffed short sleeves, featuring star-like metallic embellishments to add a festive touch.

The "Breakaway" singer paired the dress with metallic high-heeled sandals, adding elegance to the look. Simple jewelry and a natural hairstyle with bangs kept the focus on the bold, holiday-inspired ensemble.

She looked better than ever in the sweet frock, showcasing her slim physique and toned legs in the outfit.

Fans flocked to the comments to praise Kelly's style, with one gushing that "the red mini was just beautiful" while another wrote, "I love the short red one with the puff sleeves. Very cute."

© Instagram The mom of two looked incredible in the festive dress

The host also stepped out in a slew of incredible looks over the holiday period, like an off-the-shoulder red gown which made her look like a 50s dream, and a show stopping red outfit featuring tailored red trousers and a long-sleeved sequined top that showcased her long legs.

The mother of two looks radiant two years after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized.

The pair have been locked in a lengthy legal battle since their split in 2020 after Brandon sued Kelly for allegedly breaching their agreement when he was her manager. They share kids River, ten, and Remy, eight.

© Instagram Kelly also stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown on her talk show

While the Christmas queen geared up for the holidays with her hit single "Underneath the Tree" rising to No. 10 in the charts, she made a sly comment about her holiday plans with a video ahead of her new album release.

The visualizer for her When Christmas Comes Around…Again album sees four stockings hanging over the fireplace, with the names reading, "Mom", "River", "Remy", and "Nope".

This appears to exclude Brandon from her family's Christmas plans in light of their bitter legal battle.

© Chris Polk/AMA2017 The pair finalized their divorce in 2022

The mom of two got candid about the difficulties of dating with young kids in an interview on KOST 103.5 in November.

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else.' They're young. It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

"I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,'" she said, before adding that she was not looking to settle down anytime soon.

© Photo: Instagram The singer shares River and Remy with her ex-husband

"I've got a lot on my plate. I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat," she continued.

"It's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't - I'm very noncommittal at the moment."