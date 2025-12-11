Blue Ivy steals the show in fashion-forward ensemble alongside Jay-Z in rare joint outing

She may be just 13, but Blue Ivy Carter is already turning basketball sidelines into her very own fashion frontline, rivaling stars far beyond her years. On December 10, Beyoncé's daughter watched the L.A. Lakers play against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena alongside her father, Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy looked so stylish in an oversized leather biker jacket that was accented with striking white stripes. The garment was layered over a black graphic T-shirt and teamed with slouchy dark denim jeans, a pair of burgundy Isabel Marant Bekett sneakers, and a jewel-encrusted silver Diesel bag. The look was completed with skinny, Noughties-inspired sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old rapper kept things casual in a plain black sweatshirt and a pair of tailored black pants. Jay-Z accessorized with a cozy beanie, a pair of black shades, and a gold chain necklace.

© Getty Images Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena

Blue Ivy's rise to stardom

Last month, the pre-teen was named one of Ebony Magazine's Power 100 alongside the likes of Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Shaquille O'Neal. Blue was honored for her trailblazing talent as one of Ebony Magazine's Generation Next stars. The publication detailed her incredible achievements on its website, writing: "Introduced to a global audience while still in Beyoncé's belly at the 2011 VMAs, Blue Ivy started setting records as a newborn, when her coos on Jay Z's 'Glory' made her the youngest person ever on a Billboard chart."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy looked so stylish in a biker jacket

The publication continued: "Carter won three BET Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and a Best Music Video Grammy for 'Brown Skin Girl' before she was a teenager. But it was her stellar performances in Mufasa: The Lion King and during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour that proved the remarkably poised young woman has what it takes."

Blue Ivy's fashion

The 13-year-old may keep her courtside sartorial agenda casual, but when it comes to a luxe event, she knows exactly how to elevate her look with feathers and silk.

© BACKGRID Blue Ivy Carter at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

Back in October, Blue Ivy stepped out in style to support her grandmother, Tina Knowles, at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The pre-teen donned a pastel pink silk gown that featured a corseted bodice and off-the-shoulder neckline. The Barbie-inspired dress was layered with a feathered boa that boasted a lighter hue of pink. Blue Ivy added a touch of glitz to her look with a diamond-encrusted necklace, matching stud earrings, and a silver clutch.

Whether on the sideline or the red carpet, Blue Ivy consistently balances timeless glamour with an effortless edge.