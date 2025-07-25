Exclusive: Beyoncé's stylist talks Blue and Rumi's 'age-appropriate' and 'individual' wardrobe on tour

For many of Beyoncé's dedicated and loyal fans, also known as the Beyhive, it's hard to accept that the Cowboy Carter Tour is coming to an end.

The multiple award-winning superstar, 43, has been performing across major cities in North America, plus London and Paris, over the last three months.

But on the 25 and 26 July, Beyoncé will put on her show-stopping rodeo for the final time with two sold-out concerts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A huge part of the show's charm has undoubtedly been her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, eight, who have stepped out in front of countless crowd members to perform at every single tour stop.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter captured while performing on 'The Cowboy Carter Tour'

Not only have fans adored seeing impeccable professionalism and stage presence from Beyoncé daughters, but they have also heaped praise on the singer for how age-appropriate the girls have been styled, making sure they're dressed in line with their age, without sacrificing spectacular looks and costumes.

And it's all thanks to Beyoncé and her incredible team of stylists, one of whom, Ty Hunter, spoke to HELLO! exclusively about the dynamics behind the scenes.

Beyoncé's stylist, Ty Hunter, talks importance of 'age-appropriate' styling for the tour

Speaking about what it was like styling the multiple generations on the tour, Ty told HELLO! "It's been a blessing. To see the youth grow into talented individuals and their own individual style as well... has just been a blessing."

Ty also said it was a group effort. All of the stylists and Beyoncé were clear on the kids' outfits representing who they truly are in a respectful way. "It was all about making them a part of this story," he said, adding: "Age-appropriate was important all the way as well."

© Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on stage at NRG Stadium in her home city, Houston Texas

It's a notion that was of enormous importance to Beyoncé, who also shares eight-year-old Sir, Rumi's twin brother, with her husband of 17 years, Jay-Z. The 'Crazy in Love' singer's mom, Tina Knowles, echoed this sentiment, too.

In a post on Instagram, Tina recently shared a viral post that was giving a 'shout-out' to Beyoncé's ethics when it came to her children being present with her in such a public setting.

Tina said: "I know how protected [Blue] is. I know her mother is so careful with which content she is included in, and I know she has to go off the stage when it is too grown-up for her.

© WireImage for Parkwood Ty Hunter, pictured at the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in 2023, rejoined Beyonce's team for the Cowboy Carter tour

"I know the thought and careful planning of her mom and her not being in wardrobe that is inappropriate.

"I know that she had to earn all of her spots on songs because it is not just about the tour, it's about teaching her how to handle life and earn her keep, and do it in the most respectful, honoring way."

© Instagram/Beyoncé Blue Ivy Carter's 'age-appropriate' wardrobe was 'important' to Beyoncé and the whole styling team

Beyoncé's stylist talks 'difficult' wardrobe changes and his favorite looks

Ty first began working with Beyoncé in the late 1990s, more specifically on Destiny's Child's music video for 'Survivor' (remember those iconic camo-print outfits?), and was her lead stylist up until 2015.

After that, he remained a huge part of their family (Beyoncé calls him her 'bonus brother') before being brought back onto the team earlier this year, alongside lead stylists Shiona Turini and Karen Langley, to work on Cowboy Cater.

© FilmMagic Jay Z, Beyonce, and Ty Hunter attend "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City

For Ty, the best outfits are the ones that make for smooth logistics.

"Everything is beautiful and all the designers did such a great job, but my favourite looks are the ones that are easier for me to get on and off for her!

"So anything that doesn't give me any fight or a hassle, those are my favourites.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on stage at Stade de France Stadium near Paris, France

"You definitely have to be prepared [for malfunctions], and it's happened so many times. You know, a zipper might pop when she goes on stage, and you've got to make it work.

"I've been around when that happens and I have to go on the stage and fix stuff. That's just a part of it."

Beyoncé tour wardrobe full of 'hundreds' of unseen costumes

"We have meetings with designers before letting them know everything has to be quick-change friendly. The zippers have to be industrial, with perfect snaps and hooks-and-eyes and all that stuff. 'Cause, you know, you can't just put on anything without knowing that it's going to be quick change-ready."

Ty added: "There are so many costumes. So many. Hundreds! And this tour is so short that [we won't see them all] but there are still going to be used I'm sure! Maybe for later projects.

"Everybody did such a great job, and when I first came on to the tour [after they were made], I was just in awe at how beautiful they are."

© Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé on stage for final night of six-night run at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Cowboy Carter Tour has been a triumph for many reasons. Beyoncé has grossed over $387 million on the tour so far, she's broken records at venues in the UK and Paris, and she brought her husband, Jay-Z, out of unofficial retirement when he jumped on stage to join her in Paris for his first live performance in seven years.

Cowboy Carter, which won Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year at this year's Grammys, is the second act in her trilogy, coming after the huge success of Renaissance.

Fans are convinced Act III is a rock album since the superstar does not see genres as boxes. Instead, she sees them as opportunities to embrace, honor and pay homage to the greats. We're already excited for the next chapter.