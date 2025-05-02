Beyoncé faces huge challenge after kicking off Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé may be one of the most famous people in the world, but even she is at the mercy of ticket sales when it comes to her Cowboy Carter tour.

The mother of three kicked off her 32-show tour on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in California, performing a slew of her greatest hits alongside tracks from her newest project, which won Album of the Year at the Grammys in February.

Seating surprise

© WireImage for Parkwood Thousands of seats were still up for grabs ahead of her opening night

More than 3,800 seats were still up for grabs just hours before Beyoncé was set to go on stage according to TMZ, with one social media user claiming that ticket prices had dropped as low as $20.

Many among her army of fans were angry at the price drop after paying up to four figures for their tickets when her tour was first announced.

As of Wednesday, Beyoncé still had tickets available for her London shows, perhaps indicating that fans could not afford to see her amid talks of a recession.

© Getty Images Tickets are likely to be snatched up now that clips from the tour have hit social media

Despite these figures, data from Vivid Seats suggested that interest in the Cowboy Carter tour increased by 190% on the night of her first show.

Videos of her incredible performance have been making the rounds on social media, and could be the encouragement her fans need to splash out on a ticket to see the "Crazy in Love" singer.

Cowboy chic

© Getty Images The star has built a distinct aesthetic for her Cowboy Carter era

Meanwhile, Cowboy Carter's impact on the fashion world cannot be denied after data indicated that online searches for denim rompers and 70s cowboy fashion surged 4000% in February, while vintage Western wear hit a 750% increase.

Beyoncé donned over 148 individual looks for her Renaissance tour, sourced from over 35 fashion houses.

She didn't hold back with her outfits for the new tour, donning looks from Roberto Cavalli, Mugler, Burberry and Moschino.

Family ties

© ABC Rumi and Blue Ivy both joined her on stage

The 43-year-old broke the internet when she brought out her youngest daughter, Rumi, to sit with her on stage during the song "Protector", melting hearts around the world.

The seven-year-old was dressed in a custom gold Oscar de la Renta outfit as she took to the stage, cozying up to her mother while her older sister, Blue Ivy, danced above them.

"Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own, I will be your protector," Beyoncé sang to her child. A montage of her three kids, whom she shares with her husband Jay-Z, then played on the screen behind them, featuring clips of her rarely-seen son, Sir.

A budding star

© Getty Images Blue Ivy is already building a career in the industry

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's eldest daughter and a budding star in her own right, danced up a storm at her show, appearing for the songs "America Has a Problem", "Texas Hold 'Em" and the 2006 classic "Deja Vu", as well as "Protector".

The 13-year-old joined her mother during her Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl Halftime Show in Texas, sending fans into a frenzy with her incredible moves and proving her growing confidence after her Renaissance tour run in 2023.

Blue Ivy also acted alongside Beyoncé in Mufasa: The Lion King, starring as Kiara in the Disney flick which marked her feature film debut.

To learn more about Beyoncé's groundbreaking Cowboy Carter album, see below...