Blue Ivy is mom Beyoncé's twin in luxe gown with feathers

As she ventures towards her teen years, Blue Ivy Carter is curating a sartorial agenda marked by feathers, luxe silk, and striking gowns. The 13-year-old is slowly morphing into her famous mom, Beyoncé, with her fashion-forward ensembles. On Monday, Blue Ivy stepped out in style to support her grandmother, Tina Knowles, at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The pre-teen donned a pastel pink silk gown that featured a corseted bodice and off-the-shoulder neckline. The Barbie-inspired dress was layered with a feathered boa that boasted a lighter hue of pink. Blue Ivy added a touch of glitz to her look with a diamond-encrusted necklace, matching stud earrings, and a silver clutch. Her glossy ringlet curls were swept back into a half-up half-down style while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

During the event, Tina was honoured for "her extraordinary impact and continuing our mission to fund the future of cancer research". The 71-year-old looked incredible in a burgundy velvet gown that featured sheer, embellished detailing along the skirt. The gown boasted a large cutout on the chest and a daring thigh-high slit. The look was finished with matching opera gloves and a pair of open-toe platform heels.

© BACKGRID Blue Ivy Carter at the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

Earlier in the day, Tina gushed over her granddaughter's performing talent during an interview with Sherri Shepherd on the Sherri Show. "Because you have to be taught that. Kids don’t learn it from just an accident. You have to say to them, 'It’s more important to be a good person.' And that you got to work for what you get," she said. "Nobody’s going to just hand it to you because you are somebody’s daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard."

The rising star has been taking part in the hitmaker's tours since 2023 and has taken on a larger performing role in the Cowboy Carter tour compared to the Renaissance tour. During a previous interview with Extra, Tina shared how proud she felt after watching Blue Ivy take to the stage. "It's the best. At the end of the day, the best thing about that is I just see the confidence grow every day," she said.

© BACKGRID Blue Ivy Carter wore a baby pink dress

"Blue is tall, she's 5ft 9in, and 13 years old, and it's great, I would always say 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall,' but she would still slump a little bit. But now we have the model pose and strutting, and she's confident. That's the most important thing for me."