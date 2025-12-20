Serena Williams flaunts sculpted abs in crop top and killer heels

We may be in the depths of winter, but that hasn’t stopped Serena Williams from showcasing her sculpted physique with a sartorial agenda infused with summer-coded pieces. The tennis champion took to Instagram to share her latest fashion-forward ensemble.

Serena posed in a crisp white crop top paired with dark-wash denim Bermuda shorts, which were embellished with floral jeweled appliqués for a touch of glitz. She layered a blue-and-white pinstripe shirt over the look, featuring the same sparkling adornments, and completed the ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

The athlete's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a matte lip. In the caption, she penned: "Oh, just live a little."

© Instagram Serena looked so fashionable in a white crop top and denim shorts

In the photograph, Serena showed off her body confidence with her sculpted abs – something she has spoken about candidly since revealing she lost 30Ibs with the help of Zepbound, a GLP-1 weight-loss medication. After giving birth to her second child, Adira, in 2023, Serena began taking a GLP-1 medication.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy are diabetes treatments that help suppress appetite and are typically administered through weekly injections.

Nutritionist and exercise scientist Amelia Phillips spoke to us about the side effects of weight-loss drugs. While the drugs can lead to significant fat reduction and improved metabolic health, experts say there are important nuances to understand about how they affect muscle, metabolism and overall strength.

"Ozempic (semaglutide) mimics the gut hormone GLP-1, which slows gastric emptying, reduces appetite and improves insulin release, helping to stabilise blood sugar and curb cravings," explained registered exercise scientist and nutritionist Amelia. "These effects lead to an overall reduction in calorie intake and weight loss, primarily from fat, especially visceral fat. However, we do see a loss in lean muscle tissue as well."

© Instagram Serena showed off her sculpted abs

"While the fat loss is beneficial for health, the drop in muscle mass is concerning because muscle supports metabolism, strength, mobility and glucose regulation, helping to prevent frailty, chronic disease and age-related decline."

GP Dr Crystal Wyllie also spoke to us about how muscle loss is not unique to Ozempic users, it’s a known side effect of rapid weight loss in general. "Rapid weight loss, even without the use of medications, can result in a significant loss of muscle mass, especially if you are not getting adequate nutrition or doing exercises to support strength," said Dr Wyllie. "Other potential side effects of weight-loss medications, like nausea, dizziness and fatigue, can make physical activity feel harder, especially in the first few weeks of treatment or when increasing your dose."

As an athlete, Serena must carefully balance any weight-loss changes with preserving the strength and muscle required for peak performance. Serena shared details of her weight loss during an interview with People. "I feel great," she said. "I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally."

She continued: "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained. It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

© Instagram Serena has taken weight-loss drugs

During an interview on the TODAY Show, Serena admitted that several of her family members have suffered from diabetes and shared that she hoped losing weight would alleviate pressure on her knees. "I had a lot of issues with my knees, especially after I had my kid," she shared. "That, quite frankly, definitely had an effect on maybe some wins that I could have had in my career."

"As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me I don't take shortcuts. I do everything but shortcuts," she added.

Serena continued: "I literally was playing a professional sport, and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health, for my healthy weight, no matter what I did. I would always lose a lot of weight, and then I would stay. No matter what I did, I couldn't go lower than that one number."