Demi Moore steals the show as she twins with her 3 daughters in photo with her entire family

While some families use Christmas Day as an excuse to dress in sequins and velvet, Demi Moore opted for a cozy sartorial approach to the festivities. The actress took to Instagram on December 28 to share a sweet group picture with her daughters Tallulah and Rumer, as well as her close friend Eric Buterbaugh, all dressed in matching Christmas pyjamas.

The gray-and-white pajamas featured a festive checked pattern. The group posed in front of an exposed stone wall in a stylish living room, which showcased a dark wood coffee table, purple velvet furnishings, wooden ceiling beams, and a sleek orange armchair.

Demi stole the spotlight as stood in the center of the group wearing a red Santa hat. "Ho Ho Ho….Dogs, Ducks, PJs and Snow," the post was captioned. As a fashion writer, I must note that Demi’s cozy ensemble is easy to recreate at home and doesn’t need to be reserved for the holiday season. With its gray-and-white tones, it's a versatile checkered pajama set that can carry you into the New Year.

Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Ahead of the festive season, Demi has been busy promoting season two of Landman. Season one focuses on crisis executive Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thorton) trying to take his oil company all the way to the top during the boom. The drama is set in Texas and is about billionaires trying to get rich in the oil industry, a dangerous game to play. There are plenty of high heels and explosive Western scenes across the first ten episodes in season one.

Demi's festive pajamas are a far cry away from the breathtaking embroidered gown she rocked for the premiere last month. The strapless floor-length dress was courtesy of luxury fashion house Erdem's Spring/Summer 2026 collection and featured intricate embroidery with black, blue and red flower detailing. The star, who plays Cami Miller in Landman, styled the look with nude heels and purple diamond earrings, later donning a flower-embroidered blazer to defend against the chilly November weather.

Billy spoke to us about getting to work with Demi to shape his character dynamic with her. "Taylor [Sheridan]'s writing is so tight. He's a great writer, and he knows who he is writing for, so it's not hard for us. All we have to do is go to work, and it just works," he said.

Meanwhile Ali Larter also spoke to us about her castmates. "You just feel it in the respect around you and how you treat the crew. The whole cast is really generous; they get along; they are all incredible, and there’s a joy to the show even in the difficult scenes - they are instilled with love."

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris told us of the show: "If anyone knows how to create a gripping Western drama, it's Taylor Sheridan. With strong performances from a stellar cast, led by Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, this gritty oil industry series is a must-watch for Yellowstone fans."

