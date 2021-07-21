We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rumer Willis has been wowing us with her holiday fashion lately, but on Tuesday she swapped her bikinis for a skin-tight white playsuit and we are in awe!

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked gorgeous in the figure-flaunting one-piece as she performed a dance routine during her sister Scout's 30th birthday celebrations.

Rumer stood out against the night sky thanks to her blinding white catsuit and the strobe lighting as she gyrated on the grassy ground to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive.

WATCH: Rumer Willis looks phenomenal in white bodysuit at sister Scout's birthday

Watched on by her mother Demi and her friends, Rumer commanded attention as she slinked down to the floor and whipped her hair around before running her hands over her toned body.

Rumer's stunning display comes after she responded to the "haters" who criticised her bikini body with a phenomenal swimsuit photo during her recent family holiday in Greece.

The actress put on a very cheeky display, lying with her chest on the deck of a boat while wearing a skimpy yellow and orange thong bikini, which drew attention to her derriere.

Rumer looked gorgeous in her figure-flaunting playsuit

Beaming widely with the most breathtaking landscape behind her, Rumer looked like she didn't have a care in the world.

"For the haters….with love and gratitude kindly [lips emoji] my [peach emoji], I’ll keep smiling regardless," she captioned the eye-catching image.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Rumer, with one writing: "Keep shining baby girl." A second said: "You are stunning!" A third added: "What's to hate? Beautiful."

Scout has shared her fair share of gorgeous swimwear snaps too. On Monday, she marked the final days of her twenties by posting a gorgeous bikini photo that saw her with her back to the camera wearing nothing but a pair of briefs.

