Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three lookalike daughters pose in matching robes in stunning photos from Vegas sister vacation

It's a big weekend in the blended Willis-Moore household, as the Hollywood family is celebrating the youngest of exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters.

During their 1987-2000 marriage, the stars welcomed three daughters – Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, who turned 30 on February 3. While they may no longer be together (Bruce is now married to Emma Heming Willis), they remain a close family unit.

All three took off for a celebratory family vacation to Las Vegas, which also included their mom Demi and some of their friends and significant others. But it essentially turned into a girls trip for the sisters.

They shared outtakes from their trip, with all of them posting the same selfie ahead of a night out on the town, with Rumer in a little black dress with a spaghetti strap, Scout in a structured black dress, and Tallulah with a feathered coat.

The three sisters posted snippets of all their experiences together, including light shows and slot machines, while also posing for mirror selfies in matching bathrobes.

In honor of Tallulah's milestone day, her family members shared loving tributes on social media, and they were able to celebrate together alongside Bruce, Emma, and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn as well.

Scout wrote for her sister: "Happy birthday to my favorite person in the entire world to SCHEME with! @buuski I am literally star struck to be related to you, you are the coolest person I know. You are the star of my heart and my life would be incomplete without you. You are the moment, You are the motif, thank you for being you, thank you for being my sister."

Rumer, who also included photos of Tallulah being the most adorable aunt to her baby Louetta Isley Thomas, sweetly penned: "I love you more than words.

"My favorite le scheme, your heart is so big. You are the best aunty whimsy. I love the way your brain works. You have been my best friend and teacher and inspiration since you came out. I can't believe you are 30!!! I'm obsessed with you."

Demi simply posted a sun soaked photo of herself and Tallulah with Bruce, and wrote alongside it: "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

In the wake of Bruce's frontotemporal dementia battle and step away from the spotlight and acting, Demi appeared on Good Morning America to speak about her advice for her daughters given the heartbreaking situation.

"I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that." Watch more below...

When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos how the Die Hard star was doing, the Feud: Capote vs The Swans star revealed that: "I think, given the givens, he's doing very well."

