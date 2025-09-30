Hailey Bieber's sheer leopard print dress and leather boots are the ultimate sultry combo

Hailey Bieber may have flown to Paris just to catch Yves Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 show – a sumptuous display of body-clinging nylon, billowing dresses, and voluminous skirts reminiscent of '70s and '80s glamour – but that didn’t stop her from turning the city into her own personal runway during her brief stay in the French capital. The Rhode founder went straight from Saint Laurent’s front row to the exclusive after-party, squeezing in a quick outfit change along the way – it is Paris Fashion Week, after all.

The 28-year-old rocked a ruched leopard print mini dress crafted from tulle jersey courtesy of the French fashion house. The skin-tight garment hugged every contour of her body with a high-neck and long-sleeved design. Hailey teamed the bold dress with sheer black tights and a pair of knee-high heeled boots in glossy, patent black leather. The skincare mogul carried a satin mini bag while concealing her eyes with her signature black oval sunglasses.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Hailey Bieber wore a Saint Laurent leopard print dress

Speaking to Vogue Runway, Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello described the collection as a bold nod to vintage glamour, featuring exaggerated silhouettes, opulent fabrics such as leather and crinkled nylon, and a rich hued palette. "She goes from radical leather, a kind of hard woman that goes softly, softly, softly into these dresses," he shared. "But she’s the same woman. She’s not as soft as we think."

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber share one son

Hailey's appearance in Paris comes after she ushered in her son Jack Blues's 1st birthday with a stunning set of photographs back in August. The Rhode founder took to Instagram to share two professionally shot photos with her baby boy. Captured by photographer Stevie Dance, the intimate snaps show Hailey in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, cradling her son dressed in a white onesie. "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified," she penned.

The star has also been busy curating Rhode's autumn edit collection that features the pocket blush in tan line, peptide lip shape in twist, and peptide lip tint in salty tan while also launching her brand in Sephora. In a remarkable debut, Rhode raked in over $10 million in beauty sales at Sephora U.S. within the first 48 hours of its highly anticipated launch.

According to YipitData, Rhode made up almost 40% of sales at Sephora on September 4 – the day of its debut – at the 2,000 stores and websites in the US and Canada.