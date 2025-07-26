Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin Bieber strips down for sizzling photo with Hailey that can't be missed
Justin Bieber strips down for sizzling photo with Hailey that can't be missed
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City© Getty Images for The Met Museum/,Getty

Justin Bieber strips down for sizzling photo with Hailey that can't be missed

The Rhode founder and her husband celebrated his new album, Swag

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber showed the world that she and Justin Bieber are still the ultimate power couple as they marked the launch of his new album Swag with the hottest photo. 

On Friday, the Rhode founder posted a sweet moment to her Instagram Story that captured her and her topless husband locked in a loving kiss. The photo was snapped during a star-studded evening in West Hollywood, where Justin Bieber celebrated the debut of his new album at the exclusive Bird Streets Club.

Hailey and Justin sharing passionate kiss© Instagram
Hailey and Justin shared a passionate kiss

Hailey oozed 90s-minimalism chic in a sculpted black tank top that featured a daring low back with a pair of tailored black pants. The skincare mogul's accessories were also bang on point – a mini black boxy bag styled with black oval sunglasses, and a pair of apple green sandals adorned with red detailing on the toes. 

The 28-year-old styled her toasted-almond locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy nude lip. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber seen leaving hand-in-hand© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated the launch of the singer's new album

Meanwhile, Justin opted for an opposing style agenda, with their signature "overdressed girlfriend" and "underdressed boyfriend" fashion codes out in full force. The singer sported a pink hoodie from his streetwear brand SKYLRK with gray wash jorts. The casual look was teamed with neon yellow and ecru slides, green socks, a rolled-up white beanie, and pink goggle sunglasses.

Hailey's latest news

It's not just Justin who has been celebrating an exciting new launch this summer – Hailey announced the reformulation of her Rhode Peptide Lip Tints that dropped on July 14 with a limited edition shade called Lemontini. Adorned in lemon yellow packaging, the shimmery lip product has a sheer gold cast that tastes like the zesty fruit.

In celebration of the launch, the brand took over the beach club Gran Folies in Majorca, Spain. In May, Hailey announced that Rhode had been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal that came only three years after she debuted her company.

Hailey Bieber poses in yellow capri pants, a matching bikini top and shirt in Italy © @haileybieber
Move over butter yellow, vibrant hues are now in

The Rhode founder also graced the cover of Vogue Italia's August issue. During the interview, Hailey opened up about motherhood since welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

"Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me," she explained.

"He's [Jack] my priority. He's the most important thing to me. "It's been the best teacher I've ever had. The best in my marriage, too. It makes you see your partner in such a different way." 

hailey bieber jack blues© Instagram
Hailey shared the sweet snap to commemorate Jack's milestone

Hailey and Justin's stylish moments

justin and hailey bieber standing in front of brick wall holding hands© Instagram

Polka dot dress

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber facing eachother walking© Getty

Sweet smiles

Hailey Bieber looked sensational in the monochromatic look© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Leather look

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on February 1, 2025 in New York City© GC Images

Bold prints

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham

Maternity style

