Justin Bieber strips down for sizzling photo with Hailey that can't be missed

Hailey Bieber showed the world that she and Justin Bieber are still the ultimate power couple as they marked the launch of his new album Swag with the hottest photo.

On Friday, the Rhode founder posted a sweet moment to her Instagram Story that captured her and her topless husband locked in a loving kiss. The photo was snapped during a star-studded evening in West Hollywood, where Justin Bieber celebrated the debut of his new album at the exclusive Bird Streets Club.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin shared a passionate kiss

Hailey oozed 90s-minimalism chic in a sculpted black tank top that featured a daring low back with a pair of tailored black pants. The skincare mogul's accessories were also bang on point – a mini black boxy bag styled with black oval sunglasses, and a pair of apple green sandals adorned with red detailing on the toes.

The 28-year-old styled her toasted-almond locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy nude lip.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated the launch of the singer's new album

Meanwhile, Justin opted for an opposing style agenda, with their signature "overdressed girlfriend" and "underdressed boyfriend" fashion codes out in full force. The singer sported a pink hoodie from his streetwear brand SKYLRK with gray wash jorts. The casual look was teamed with neon yellow and ecru slides, green socks, a rolled-up white beanie, and pink goggle sunglasses.

Hailey's latest news

It's not just Justin who has been celebrating an exciting new launch this summer – Hailey announced the reformulation of her Rhode Peptide Lip Tints that dropped on July 14 with a limited edition shade called Lemontini. Adorned in lemon yellow packaging, the shimmery lip product has a sheer gold cast that tastes like the zesty fruit.

In celebration of the launch, the brand took over the beach club Gran Folies in Majorca, Spain. In May, Hailey announced that Rhode had been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal that came only three years after she debuted her company.

© @haileybieber Move over butter yellow, vibrant hues are now in

The Rhode founder also graced the cover of Vogue Italia's August issue. During the interview, Hailey opened up about motherhood since welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

"Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me," she explained.

"He's [Jack] my priority. He's the most important thing to me. "It's been the best teacher I've ever had. The best in my marriage, too. It makes you see your partner in such a different way."

© Instagram Hailey shared the sweet snap to commemorate Jack's milestone

Hailey and Justin's stylish moments

© Instagram Polka dot dress

© Getty Sweet smiles

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Leather look

© GC Images Bold prints