Hailey Bieber swears by this glow-giving tanning mist and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

If you’re heading out this New Year’s Eve, you might already be making your way through your pre-party beauty routine.

As a self-confessed pale person, this always includes at least a little bit of fake tan, and if you’re also in the market for a last minute addition, I’ve just spotted one of Hailey Bieber’s favourite products in the Amazon sale. It’s been on my wish list for a while, and it’s going straight in my basket.

From tanning drops designed to be added to your moisturiser to subtle self-tan lotions, Tan-Luxe has a whole collection of viral products, and with them come their legions of celebrity fans.

© @haileybieber Hailey shared her love of Tan-Luxe on Tik-Tok

Hailey's go-to? Tan-Luxe The Water. The supermodel has the most flawless skin, and she swears by this to add a healthy glow.

"I use this Tan-Luxe water spray on my face because my body gets really tan and I keep my face out of the sun," she told her TikTok followers. "So to give it that little bit of glow, I use The Water and I really love it. I spray it, I rub it in, I wait for it to dry and then I put my skincare on top. I go to sleep and I wake up with a nice little glow."

Formulated with a hydrating blend of vitamins B, C and E, plus raspberry oil and aloe vera, it’s not just the colour that leaves you glowing, and it will keep your skin clear too. Plus, it comes without that classic fake tan smell.

It’s also designed to be used on your body if you want an all-over tan for a post-holiday-worthy look.

The Water usually retails for £34, but it’s now on sale with 25% off taking it to £25.50 (or $22 if you're in the US). It’s available on Amazon Prime, which means you can order it in time to ring in 2025.

It gets amazing reviews on Amazon too, boasting over 400 five-star ratings.

"Very natural tan, easy to apply. No bad smell. No streaking. Best fake tan I've ever used," wrote one.

While another said: "This product is a total game changer when it comes to fake tan! It is really easy to apply - it literally takes seconds to spray it on and it develops quickly without leaving patches or streaks. I love the fact it doesn't stain my clothes and bedding! The packaging is great and looks really classy. I've used it a few times over my whole body and the bottle still looks full. Amazing product!"

And another added: "Love this tan. It never streaks and fades off nicely."