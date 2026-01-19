Kylie Jenner wows in red-hot latex dress

Kylie Jenner's latest Valentine’s Day perfume campaign is truly out of this world, and not just because it’s called Cosmic. The beauty mogul unveiled the promotional images for her latest fragrance launch this week.

The 28-year-old oozed sultry glamour in a plunging red, PVC halter-neck dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette. The bold number was paired with large, red and black flower statement earrings. Kylie's luscious raven locks were styled into a bombshell blowout while her makeup exuded soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude lip.

Kylie struck a fierce pose in front of a fiery red backdrop that boasted a glossy, textured finish. In the caption, she penned: "Same universe, more vanilla, the third fragrance in the cosmic universe is creamier, warmer, and just as addictive as the original. cosmic intense coming 1.21 on kyliecosmetics.com and to @ultabeauty 1.25!"

© Kylie Cosmetics Kylie unveiled her new fragrance campaign

The new Cosmic Intense scent expands Kylie’s bestselling Cosmic fragrance lineup, offering a rich, sensual warmth perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. Cosmic Intense will officially drop on the Kylie Cosmetics website on January 21 and will reach other stockists on January 25.

The range began with the launch of the original Cosmic by Kylie Jenner, a sweet, vanilla-forward gourmand infused with amber, blood orange and star jasmine. The scent was encased in a clear glass bottle with an abstract-shaped lid. Building on its popularity, Kylie later unveiled Cosmic 2.0 – a more daring interpretation with brighter fruit notes and added spice – housed in a sleek metallic chrome bottle.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Intense arrives in a bold red bottle, elevating the original fragrance with a more seductive gourmand twist. "When creating this, I kept thinking about how to make my favorite parts of COSMIC even more irresistible," shared Kylie.

© Kylie Cosmetics Kylie wowed in red latest

"I wanted richer vanilla, more warmth, and that creamy softness that stays with you. This fragrance is the next chapter of my cosmic universe and it’s one I’m so proud of.. just in time for Valentine’s day."

Kylie previously teased the launch in a red latex catsuit that featured a turtleneck design as she posed for the camera holding a life-size replica of the Cosmic Intense bottle.

© Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Intense

The makeup mogul will no doubt be spending Valentine's Day with her partner, Timothée Chalamet. While accepting the award for Best Actor at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, Timothée gave Kylie a special shoutout. "And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you, I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Back in October, Kylie celebrated 10 years of her beauty brand with a limited edition drop that honoured her infamous King Kylie era. The nostalgic period was punctuated by turquoise tresses, chunky silver skull rings, Céline luggage totes, and Lady Killer x Tumblr Girls.