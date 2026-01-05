Timothée Chalamet has cryptic response to more red carpet twinning with 'partner' Kylie Jenner

The Marty Supreme star and the Kylie Cosmetics founder have been dating since 2023, recently taking their love public at the Critics Choice Awards

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the "Marty Supreme" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Variety via Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are on an all-new high in their relationship coming off of the actor's win at the 31st Critics Choice Awards and his public shoutout to her, his "partner of three years," in the audience.

Timothée, 30, and Kylie, 28, have been quietly dating since 2023, and have made public statements with their appearances over the actor's press tours, most notably with the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles in December 2025.

The pair showed up in all orange leather Chrome Hearts custom looks for the premiere, immediately making headlines. As for whether we can expect more of those coming up?

"You'll see. The orange might be retired, but we'll see," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 4. "I went full Marty mode tonight, I'm toning it back now." Watch his acceptance speech from the ceremony below…

WATCH: Timothée Chalamet shouts out Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice acceptance speech

For more of Timothée and Kylie's best public style moments, take a walk down memory lane with us below…

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

First night out

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, where Timothée was nominated for his turn in Wonka

Kylie Jenner, TimothÃ©e Chalamet during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Making it a tradition

They made that a streak a full year later at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January 2025, when Timothée was nominated once again, this time for A Complete Unknown

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Low-key and chic

At this point, heading into the conclusion of the 2025 awards season (with a well-earned SAG Award for the actor playing Bob Dylan), the couple had made several notable appearances together, but hadn't actually hit up the red carpet as a duo. Until...

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 © Getty Images

Going official

The 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 7, 2025 was when the pair finally made their red carpet debut, opting for matching black ensembles to boot.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images

The present

Cut to yesterday, January 4, 2026, with Timothée and Kylie snuggling up at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, just the kick off to what is predicted to be a very successful season for the Marty Supreme lead.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More