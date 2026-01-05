Timothée Chalamet has cryptic response to more red carpet twinning with 'partner' Kylie Jenner

Timothée, 30, and Kylie, 28, have been quietly dating since 2023, and have made public statements with their appearances over the actor's press tours, most notably with the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles in December 2025.
The pair showed up in all orange leather Chrome Hearts custom looks for the premiere, immediately making headlines. As for whether we can expect more of those coming up?
"You'll see. The orange might be retired, but we'll see," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 4. "I went full Marty mode tonight, I'm toning it back now." Watch his acceptance speech from the ceremony below…
For more of Timothée and Kylie's best public style moments, take a walk down memory lane with us below…
First night out
The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, where Timothée was nominated for his turn in Wonka
Making it a tradition
They made that a streak a full year later at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January 2025, when Timothée was nominated once again, this time for A Complete Unknown
Low-key and chic
At this point, heading into the conclusion of the 2025 awards season (with a well-earned SAG Award for the actor playing Bob Dylan), the couple had made several notable appearances together, but hadn't actually hit up the red carpet as a duo. Until...
Going official
The 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 7, 2025 was when the pair finally made their red carpet debut, opting for matching black ensembles to boot.
The present
Cut to yesterday, January 4, 2026, with Timothée and Kylie snuggling up at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, just the kick off to what is predicted to be a very successful season for the Marty Supreme lead.