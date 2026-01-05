Timothée Chalamet has cryptic response to more red carpet twinning with 'partner' Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are on an all-new high in their relationship coming off of the actor's win at the 31st Critics Choice Awards and his public shoutout to her, his "partner of three years," in the audience.

Timothée, 30, and Kylie, 28, have been quietly dating since 2023, and have made public statements with their appearances over the actor's press tours, most notably with the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles in December 2025.

The pair showed up in all orange leather Chrome Hearts custom looks for the premiere, immediately making headlines. As for whether we can expect more of those coming up?

"You'll see. The orange might be retired, but we'll see," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 4. "I went full Marty mode tonight, I'm toning it back now." Watch his acceptance speech from the ceremony below…

WATCH: Timothée Chalamet shouts out Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice acceptance speech

For more of Timothée and Kylie's best public style moments, take a walk down memory lane with us below…

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima First night out The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in January 2024, where Timothée was nominated for his turn in Wonka

© Getty Images Making it a tradition They made that a streak a full year later at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January 2025, when Timothée was nominated once again, this time for A Complete Unknown

© Getty Images Low-key and chic At this point, heading into the conclusion of the 2025 awards season (with a well-earned SAG Award for the actor playing Bob Dylan), the couple had made several notable appearances together, but hadn't actually hit up the red carpet as a duo. Until...

© Getty Images Going official The 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 7, 2025 was when the pair finally made their red carpet debut, opting for matching black ensembles to boot.