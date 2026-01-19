Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's most glamorous red carpet moments throughout their 31-year love story

Back in April last year, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith celebrated 31 glorious years together. Their relationship has been defined by coordinated sartorial moments that exude James Bond–level glamour. The couple made their red carpet debut in April 1995 and have continued to appear side by side at high-profile events ever since.

Keely's style set has often been marked by the elegant minimalism of the '90s. Today she often reaches for romantic silk dresses, usually in monochrome hues, styled with timeless leather jackets.

As a fashion writer, I'm taking a look back at the couple's most memorable red carpet moments together and how their individual style has evolved throughout their marriage.

© Instagram Legends of the Fall London premiere 1995 Pierce and his wife attended the London premiere of Legends of the Fall in 1995. Keely was the ultimate Bond girl in a plunging black dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette with spaghetti straps. The floor-length gown oozed '90s chic, with Keely embracing a minimalist aesthetic. She opted to leave her décolletage bare, instead accessorizing with a pair of delicate gold hoop earrings. The floor-length number was teamed with a black handbag accented with a gold chainmail strap and a pair of simple black pumps. Keely's luscious brunette locks were swept back into an elegant updo while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a rogue stained lip. Meanwhile, the James Bond actor looked suave in a classic black tuxedo layered over a crisp white shirt.

© Getty Images GoldenEye London premiere 1995 Keely looked sensational in a strapless red dress that featured a corseted bodice and a flowy skirt. The scene-stealing number was teamed with a matching suede bag and a dazzling beaded necklace that perfectly complemented Keely's pearl earrings. Pierce donned a classic black tuxedo as he posed next to his partner.

© AFP via Getty Images The Greatest premiere 2010 Keely looked chic in a black lace dress that was styled with a beaded necklace while her husband opted for a gray suit.





© AFP via Getty Images Cannes 2018 Keely wore a long floral black and white dress that was adorned with feather detailing on the sheer sleeves. Meanwhile, Pierce kept things classic in a black tuxedo.



© Cindy Ord/MG23 Met Gala 2023 The wife of the 007 actor almost eclipsed her famous husband in a sequinned, floor-length Monique Lhuillier gown which hugged her in all the right places. Keely added a sheer cape and some huge diamond rings and looked fabulous alongside her hubby who rocked a tailored Tom Ford suit and matching sunglasses.

