Pierce Brosnan's son Paris' model girlfriend embraces the naked dress trend in glitzy bodysuit

This season, it's not just naked dresses dominating the style set – sheer is everywhere, no matter what the garment is. Alex Lee-Aillon, the girlfriend of Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris, added a sparkling twist to the trend with a daring bodysuit. On Thursday, the model shared a carousel of snaps from her evening dinner on Instagram. Alex donned a sheer green long-sleeve bodysuit with daring central cutouts. The garment was adorned with intricate jeweled embellishments and paired with dark wash jeans. The model left her luscious brunette locks down in a sleek straight style while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip.

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary back in May. The 24-year-old took to his Instagram to post a romantic tribute to mark the milestone day. Paris captioned the sweet post: "six years of loving you today; thank you for always being by my side @alexleeaillon." In the comments section, Alex penned: "Awe my love! I love you so much. Thank you for always being by my side and my biggest supporter. Endlessly proud of you. We make a good team."

© Instagram Alex wore the ultimate sheer bodysuit

In August, Alex and Paris introduced their fans to the "newest addition" to their "little family". The model shared a heartwarming snap on her Instagram Story, introducing the couple’s adorable new puppy – a spotted dachshund named Arlo. Over the top of the photo, the model penned: "Newest addition to our little family. Miss Arlo @paris.brosnan."

© Instagram Paris and Alex shared the happy news on Instagram

The naked dress trend

Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, shared her thoughts on the trend with HELLO! . "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic," she said. "It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time." And it's more than just the shock value of the nudity, especially when done right. "What Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Charli XCX are showing us is that naked dressing isn't just about showing skin; it's about clever styling and confidence."



Paris' acting career

The budding actor has joined Indiana Jones star John Rhys-Davies in Overhill Manor, a coming-of-age-comedy by first time director Lance Clark. In production in Indiana, the film has been written by Erica Leigh Dick and "follows the unlikely bond that forms between a troubled high school senior and a rebellious elderly war veteran".

"We’re thrilled to bring this story to life with such a dynamic cast and crew," said Lance in a statement. "Overhill Manor is a film about what it means to be seen, to be heard, and to take a risk on someone you least expect. We believe audiences will be inspired by this intergenerational tale."

© Getty Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Brosnan and their sons Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan

Paris and his brother Dylan made their feature film debuts in The Unholy Trinity. The movie follows a sheriff in 1870s Montana (played by Pierce) and also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard. "It made me realize that I do love acting and I would like to keep pursuing a career in it," Paris told People. "I remember being on lots of sets with Dad and Dylan, which is always a good time," he continued. "It kind of naturally and organically came about that we would be able to participate in the movie. There were some little openings for us to get in there and dip our toes in the water."