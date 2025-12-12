Pierce Brosnan's 6ft 4 son eclipses James Bond star during London outing

Pierce Brosnan's son, Dylan, is well on his way to supermodel stardom if his 6ft 4 stature is anything to go by. The 28-year-old stepped out with his famous father for a casual lunch at Scott's in Mayfair, London, on December 11. Situated on Mayfair’s Mount Street, Scott's is a renowned seafood and fish restaurant.

Dylan’s outfit looked like it was pulled straight from a 1970s style playbook. The model wore a navy knitted jumper paired with straight-leg jeans, a button-up leather jacket, and black Dr. Martens boots. Dylan rocked a pair of round-lens spectacles while his brown hair was styled into his signature longer cut. It’s a look that echoes the era’s signature flared jeans, oversized collars, and wide-lapel jackets.

Meanwhile, Pierce looked suave in a brown suede blazer, navy pants, and a matching shirt while he slung a brown scarf round his neck. To keep a low profile, the actor sported a pair of shades. Pierce typically gravitates toward timeless ensembles that combine fabrics like suede and tweed.

© BACKGRID Pierce Brosnan stepped out with his son Dylan in London

Mayfair is one of London’s most upscale neighbourhoods, and celebs are often seen there thanks to its luxury hotels, such as The Ritz and Claridges, along with its high-end restaurants, boasting the likes of Cipriani and Sexy Fish.

Dylan's career

As well as modeling, Dylan is also a musician and aspiring actor who has appeared in The Unholy Trinity (2024), Out of Reach (2015), and The Synanon Fix (2024). He plays in a band, Raspberry Blonde, and regularly models for brands including fashion house APC. Dylan's band is an indie group with an LA presence and demos on SoundCloud, leaning towards a classic pop-rock sound.

© BACKGRID The duo were spotted heading to lunch

In 2022, Dylan and Paris Brosnan spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and the discourse around nepotism in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

"We always stayed together tight as a family unit during the days of James Bond, and now of course, as they're older, here to be able to make movies with Dad," Pierce told People magazine, calling it a "beautiful emotion". Dylan and Paris star as a pastor and the son of one of Pierce's character's rivals in the town of Trinity, Montana, respectively.

Father and son outings

© Getty Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Brosnan and their sons Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan

It's not rare for Pierce to be publicly photographed alongside his sons. Last month, the actor attended the Hart Pub in Marylebone for a "closed for a private event" with Dylan. The model donned a pinstripe suit, denim skinny jeans and smart black shoes. Dylan's dark hair was styled in an on-trend slicked-down look and he also debuted his coiffured moustache, which was a striking departure to his usual clean-shaven look.

Love and relationships expert Dr. Tara spoke to us about the masculine association with facial hair. She shared that it appeals to our caveman selves, signalling "masculine energy and higher testosterone, and therefore is seen as more attractive."