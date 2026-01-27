Demi Moore wows in figure-hugging catsuit during Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore put a couture twist on the humble catsuit as she took Paris by a sartorial storm on January 26. The actress stepped out for Schiaparelli’s spring 2026 haute couture show in the French capital.

The look was plucked from the maison's fall 2025 collection and featured a pair of black cigarette pants that were adorned with a silver cheetah print. The cropped pants boasted a dangling ornamental accent at the hem and were styled with a matching long, tailored jacket in the same striking animal print.

The playful ensemble was paired with a black croc-embossed bag and a small hat that featured the same leopard-print detailing. However, all eyes were on the signature Schiaparelli motif that Demi wove into her look. The 63-year-old wore a pair of black keyhole pumps that were adorned with a metal outline cutout at the vamp. The pointed-toe heels featured a curvaceous outline with a flared heel. Demi's style set is courtesy of her longtime stylist, Brad Goreski.

© GC Images Demi Moore attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show

In regards to her beauty agenda, Demi's luscious raven locks were styled into a sleek, straight look. Her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Corbis via Getty Images Demi opted for a striking cheetah-print

Demi is synonymous with her affiliation with Schiaparelli. The actress leant into the brand's archives during the promotion for her film The Substance last year. For the Critics Choice Awards 2025, she exuded gothic glamor in a navy gown from Schiaparelli's fall 2024 collection. The garment featured a sweetheart neckline embellished with intricate black crystals and a draped skirt adorned with vertical slits. The dress boasted sharp, pointed accents on the bodice and hips to add an element of drama.

The corseted look was cinched at the waist and accented with a lace-up back closure that echoed her character Elisabeth Sparkle's eery back stitches in the film.

© Getty Images Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli for the Critics Choice Awards 2025

For the FYC screening of Paramount+'s Landman at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles in June 2025, Demi leant into Schiaparelli's take on tailoring. The star donned a crisp white Schiaparelli jacket that was adorned with the house's signature Keyhole motif and a gilded Padlock toggle clasp. A tailored white shirt was layered underneath and was styled with relaxed jeans with a button placket detail embellished on the denim. The look was completed with a white leather bag and a pair of gold, pointed-toe heels.