Demi Moore's head-turning red carpet look dubbed her 'best' yet – see photos

Demi Moore is no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet, but one of her most recent outings has been dubbed her "best look yet". The 62-year-old attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, and she looked incredible, rocking an outfit from Balenciaga's spring 2026 collection, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Demi stunned fans in a long, black strapless top that boasted a rounded neckline with fabric layering at the base.

She teamed the ensemble with tapered black pants for a streamlined look and added white opera gloves for a touch of drama and a pop of color. Demi wore her mermaid-length raven locks in a wavy ponytail and added pearl hoop earrings and a classic red lip to finish off her look. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Demi's followers went wild for her stylish appearance.

"I am OBSESSED with this look. The styling is perfect and the neckline is exquisite!" one exclaimed. A second said: "Best look yet." A third added: "Really great look." A fourth gushed: "You are - by far - the BEST LOOKING WOMAN in the world!" Demi's daughter, Tallulah, was also among those blown away by the Ghost star's appearance, commenting: "Mom. This is CRAY you've never looked better."

Demi was among the honorees at the event, which celebrates the achievements of women across different industries who have made an impact in culture, creativity, and leadership, and shared her gratitude at being named the Global Woman of the Year. She penned on Instagram: "An incredibly special night being one of the honorees at the @glamourmag Women of the Year Awards."

© WireImage Fans dubbed Demi's outfit her 'best look yet'

© FilmMagic Demi rocked an outfit from Balenciaga's spring 2026 collection

Addressing this year's theme of sisterhood, celebrating "sisters we're born with and the ones we find along the way", Demi continued: "This year's theme of sisterhood is particularly near to my heart — the women friendships I currently have are the anchors in my life. Getting to celebrate this night alongside so many inspiring, strong, beautiful women was truly unforgettable."

© Instagram Demi wore her hair in a wavy ponytail and added a classic red lip

She added: "This award is dedicated to all of the women who have reached out their hand to me, to the women that have come before and cleared the path for me, to the women that walk beside me, and the women that will come after me. When one woman rises, we all rise. Here's to another year of breaking barriers, together!"

© Instagram Demi added white opera gloves for a touch of drama

During an interview with Glamour last month, Demi reflected upon her over four decades of experience in the industry. "With everything I've been through, which has been a lot, I wouldn't trade where I am today. And the thing that I feel like I have today that I certainly didn't have when I was younger was the freedom to know that I don't have to have the answer and that life is not going to be completely stolen from me if I somehow don't know," she shared.