Why Justin Bieber is the undisputed style king of the Grammys – see his red carpet transformation

Justin Bieber is set to return to the Grammys after a four-year hiatus, and he’s expected to deliver a sartorial standout on the red carpet. The singer, who is nominated for four awards this year, will also take the stage as a headline act, marking his first major performance since 2022.

The hitmaker will be one of several performers taking the stage on February 1, joined by a star-studded lineup that includes Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Clipse, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, SOMBR, and The Marías.

Justin has been nominated for Best R&B Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. However, this isn’t the 31-year-old’s first rodeo. Over the course of his career, he has earned 27 Grammy nominations and taken home two trophies, most recently in 2021.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Justin Bieber performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

While the night is set to spotlight the brightest talent in the music industry, Justin knows just as well how to command the red carpet in a fashion-forward ensemble. From oversized suits styled with a bold pink beanie to sleek black-and-white tuxedos, the artist has never missed a beat when it comes to the seams and stitches of his look. As a fashion writer, I’m looking back at his most memorable Grammys appearances to trace his sartorial transformation over the years.

© Penske Media via Getty Images 2022 For the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Justin donned an oversized gray two-piece suit plucked from Demna’s Balenciaga. The ensemble featured exaggerated sleeves and bunched-up trousers, with the tailored number layered over a white tank top. Justin accessorised with chunky platform Crocs and a hot-pink beanie.





© Penske Media via Getty Images Justin wore leather trousers and a black hoodie to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

© Getty Images for NARAS 2016 For the 58th GRAMMY Awards, the star looked suave in a white Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket layered over a black shirt and matching pants. Who could forget his bleach-blonde hairstyle?



© WireImage 2016 Justin took to the stage in a leopard print jacket and fitted black pants to perform hits from his Purpose album.



© AFP via Getty Images 2011 For the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, the then 16-year-old wore a white velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo



© Getty Images 2011 Justin donned a leather jacket with a simple black t-shirt and matching pants as he performed a medley of "Baby," "Never Say Never," and "OMG".

