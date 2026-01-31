Minnie Driver then and now: see her transformation in photos as she turns 56

Minnie Driver celebrated her 56th birthday on January 31, and there is no denying that she looks better than ever.

The actress often stuns fans with her youthful looks during her red carpet appearances and recently admitted that she feels more "confident" than ever.

"You don't know how good you've got it when you're younger," she told New Beauty. "Back then, I was traveling and working all the time and not really living outside of my job and feeding anything besides my career. Now, my life is so lovely with my partner (Addison O'Dea) and my son (Henry). I feel really confident."

As for what makes Minnie "feel her best," she revealed: "For me, personally, there is dopamine release when you move your body around. Whatever that looks like for you.

"I surf, I dance, I run, I'll go to the gym. I'll do a weird class with a friend. I'll do anything, but I've got to move every day to feel good. I also feel like when I'm healthy, and my body is strong, that's when I feel I can be my best for everybody else."

In honor of her birthday, see below for photos of Minnie Driver's transformation over the years.

© Getty Images Minnie pictured in 1995 Weight loss Minnie revealed that Hollywood's reaction to her changed after she lost weight following her breakout role in the 1995 film Circle of Friends. "I did not grow up being a beautiful girl in that normalized sense," she said on an episode of the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast in 2022. "I was galumphing and overgrown and couldn't fit clothes that fit me," she continued. "When I lost this weight in Hollywood, suddenly all these people [were] now saying 'God, you're so pretty' and 'This is amazing' and 'You're slim and you're gorgeous'," she recalled. "I was like '[expletive] you' [because] they literally did not see the person that I categorically know that I am!" she exclaimed.

© Getty Images Minnie starred in Goldeneye Bond girl Minnie enjoyed a small role in the 1995 James Bond film, Goldeneye, playing Irina, the Russian nightclub singer and girlfriend of Valentin Zukovsky. However, she almost turned down the role, fearing the "Bond girl" label would be a "kiss of death" for her career.



© Getty Images Minnie at the 1997 premiere of Good Will Hunting Good Will Hunting Minnie became a household name after starring as Matt Damon's love interest, Skylar, in the 1997 hit Good Will Hunting, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. The actress admitted that getting the role wasn't easy as studio bosses were against her casting, but Matt, Ben Affleck, and director Gus Van Sant, "fought" for her. "They fought very hard… I am grateful to them until this very day," she once told People.

© Instagram Minnie pregannt with her son, Henry Motherhood At the age of 18, the Good Will Hunting actress was told she would not be able to welcome children, but in September 2008, she welcomed her son, Henry, at the age of 38. Minnie had always kept her son's father's identity private, but in 2012, she revealed that it was Timothy J. Lea, a writer on her 2007 TV show The Riches. "I don't need to protect him anymore," she told The Observer. "He can fend for himself. He's a grown-up."