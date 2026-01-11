Millie Bobby Brown enjoys tropical getaway in a bikini showing off her latest hair transformation

Millie Bobby Brown is spending her post-holiday season and post-Stranger Things life taking some time to unwind, at least before returning to the Netflix fold later this year with Enola Holmes 3.

The English actress, 21, embarked on a quiet tropical beach getaway with her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, which he documented with a new set of photos on his Instagram page.

© Instagram Jake Bongiovi shared some outtakes from his tropical getaway with wife Millie Bobby Brown

Jake included a selfie of himself in a knit polo t-shirt, followed by a snap of the beautiful beach and the palm trees that enveloped them, and a final shot of his wife posing by the sand.

Millie wore a white t-shirt that had been hiked up to showcase her pink floral-print bikini top underneath, topping off her look with a pair of pendant necklaces, delicate gold hoops, and sunglasses.

© Instagram The actress rocked a bright pink floral-print bikini and a sharp bob for her vacation

Also prominent in the shot, her chocolate brown hair, which had been subtly chopped off into an even more blunt bob than highlighted in one of her latest campaign photos tying to her new brand launched with Walmart. Now, her hair comes up to just the top of her neck, and it's already giving us summer vibes!

Millie commented on the photos: "Eternally obsessed," while a fan added: "You guys are perfect," and a second said: "Mom and Dad are on vacation!" Earlier in 2025, Millie and Jake, who tied the knot in 2024 after three years of dating, announced they'd welcomed a daughter via adoption.

Moving on

New year, new look, as they say! The vacation seemingly symbolized the young actress capping off her 2025 by finally saying goodbye to Eleven in the Duffer brothers' Netflix phenomenon, Stranger Things, a role she originated with the show's debut in 2016. [spoiler alert] Eleven sacrifices herself at the end of the series finale, released on December 31, 2025, although the show plays with the idea that she is possibly still alive.

The character chooses to do so to prevent the military from taking further advantage of children like her and turning them into "experiments" and "monsters," telling Tudum: "As a young girl, I couldn't find my inner voice, and I could relate to Eleven in that way. I think this season she is able to find her voice and make a decision that's far greater than any she's ever made before."

© Instagram The couple got some downtime in heading into 2026

Calling Eleven's decision to go down with the Upside Down both "so beautiful" and "cathartic," Millie continued: "I just think it's incredibly important that it all ends for her, and the suffering and the pain end."

Of course, when it comes to her character's actual fate, she leans into the ambiguity of it, expanding upon the beauty of Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) reimagining of her fate, and that of her sister Kali's (Linnea Berthelsen).

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX 2025 "I just think it's incredibly important that it all ends for her, and the suffering and the pain end."

"I kinda love that ending, that there is just such a bigger purpose to Kali's powers," she said of Mike's vision that Eleven found a magical wooded village surrounded by waterfalls, one the couple had dreamt of. "Everything has a purpose, and everything is there for a reason."