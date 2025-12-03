James Bond star Minnie Driver, 55, shocks fans with incredibly youthful appearance

Minnie Driver stunned onlookers as she stepped onto the red carpet looking remarkably youthful at 55. The GoldenEye actress exuded effortless elegance at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, wearing a strapless black gown with a textured, sculpted silhouette that highlighted her slim frame.

The dress featured subtle structure at the waist and side pockets, adding a modern twist to the classic column shape.

© Variety via Getty Images Minnie at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards

Minnie wore her dark brunette curls loose around her shoulders, styled in soft, natural waves that framed her face. Her makeup was radiant and fresh, featuring rosy, glowing cheeks and a sweep of pink-toned eyeshadow that brought out her eyes.

With minimal accessories and understated pointed-toe black heels only just visible beneath the gown, she kept the focus on her timeless beauty.

Posing against a lush green leaf backdrop, Minnie drew attention for her smooth complexion, bright eyes and strikingly youthful look — prompting fans to marvel at how little she seems to have aged since her Bond-girl era nearly three decades ago.

© FilmMagic Minnie looking youthful at age 55

"She looks the same age as when she romanced Matt Damon," said one fan. "I need the number to her facialist," said another.

Minnie has been busy raising her teen son Henry between London and Los Angeles, and the Malibu coast where she purchased a two-bedroom home over 20 years ago, which she previously described as an "utter retreat".

During the COVID-19 pandemic Minnie and Henry spent time at the home, especially as the pair found it challenging, like many other parents and their children.

© FilmMagic Minnie keeps the focus on her timeless beauty

"We had a really rough day – we were both feeling sad," Minnie told People magazine in 2021 of one such moment.

"And we have this gigantic speaker in the kitchen, and I just hooked it up and we played "Love's In Need Of Love Today" by Stevie Wonder, and we were just dancing. Then I was about to get a bit tearful and I was like, 'No, it's Stevie Wonder. Nobody cries at Stevie Wonder. Dance!' And we just danced.

"We danced around the kitchen with the dog barking, and we both felt better at the end of it. We collapsed in the pile on the beanbags on the kitchen floor and we felt a lot better."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Minnie Driver attends the "GoldenEye" New York City Premiere in 1995

At the age of 18 the Good Will Hunting actress was told she would not be able to welcome children, but she celebrated her son's birth at the age of 38, adding: "I always loved an adventure, and here was this great late stage adventure."

She had always kept her son's father's identity private but in 2012 she revealed it was Timothy J. Lea, a writer on her 2007 TV show The Riches. "I don't need to protect him any more," she told The Observer "He can fend for himself. He's a grown-up."