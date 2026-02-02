Amal Clooney's golden goddess chainmail mini dress is party perfection

Amal Clooney's party wardrobe is second to none, as the human rights lawyer quietly proved in 2017 when she stepped out in a dress that many have forgotten.
The wife of Hollywood legend George Clooney made an appearance alongside actress Isla Fisher and fashion designer Rachel Zoe at the Farfetch and William Vintage Celebrate Gianni Versace Archive event hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the barrister, now 47, picked out a gold chainmail dress from Versace's fall 1994 line.
The mini dress oozed golden goddess energy with its cut-off short sleeves, boat neckline, and cinched low-rise waist. The shimmering dress was paired with the most incredible gold gladiator heels, which scaled her foot and ankle. Accessorising her look, the star added a gold and black floral-print clutch and, to add to the Greek goddess moment, a pair of statement metallic earrings.
Amal's chainmail collection
Though not a fabric we see Amal in every day, chainmail suits the star well. Earlier this month, Amal joined George at Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago in Beverly Hills. She donned a vibrant grass green chainmail mini dress by Versace that was held together by safety pins.
Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, told us at the time of Amal's choice: "Green has become the unofficial language of modern glamour after hours; fresher, more unexpected than black, and less overtly seductive than red. In the context of awards season, green reads as fashion-forward yet grounded, which is why it continues to dominate post-ceremony moments."
Meanwhile, all the way back in 2015, Amal took her penchant for a chainmail gold dress international as she and George joined supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at the official launch of George and Rande's Casamigos Tequila brand in Ibiza.
Amal's Vionnet halterneck dress featured a plunging neckline and was paired with black patent stilettos.
Amal's agenda-setting party dress
For red carpet outings, Amal has long opted for billowing full-length gowns in classy pastel or neutral tones. However, her party wardrobe features pieces that are a little more playful.
The dress that truly set her It-girl party aesthetic agenda came in 2022 when she went full disco diva for a night in London. Amal and Jay Kelly star George were spotted on their way to the afterparty at 180 Strand for the Trouble in Paradise London premiere.
Amal pulled out an incredible acid yellow mini dress by Stella McCartney that featured 1970s-style bell sleeves, as well as a spirited hem that cut off inches above the knee. She added holographic heels for an extra fun touch – truly a look for the history books.