Amal Clooney puts It-girl spin on iconic Versace look in shimmering mini dress

Amal Clooney stole the show on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but her after-party look was even better. The human rights barrister, 47, put a modern spin on Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety pin gown by Versace from the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, as she joined her husband, George Clooney, at Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Amal's Versace mini dress also featured safety pins, which, rather than holding the side together, connected a crop top to a mini skirt. Both of the pieces were made from shimmering green chainmail, which caught the light beautifully.

© Getty Amal Clooney put a modern spin on a dress from 1997 as she attended Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty The star's daring look was paired with her Gianvito Rossi 'Plexi' pumps with a gold toe, which she has worn to a number of A-list events, including the New York Film Festival premiere of George's film, Jay Kelly, last September.

© Getty Amal rocked the green Versace dress as she posed with Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, American diplomat Nicole Avant, and her husband Amal's party girl look also featured a gold clutch and statement earrings. Her hair, which was styled by Dimitris Giannetos, cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves, and her makeup look featured a nude lip and subtly shimmery eyes.

Amal's red carpet moment Earlier in the evening, Amal walked the red carpet with her husband. She was dressed in a gorgeous hourglass-shaped dress in a ruby red hue. The mermaid gown featured ruching over the bodice and skirt, and it teamed perfectly with a clutch and heels in the same vibrant shade. © Getty George and Amal Clooney were the ultimate power couple at the Golden Globes The gown was extra special as it was a custom-made Balmain garment inspired by a vintage gown Pierre Balmain designed for the Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection of 1957.

View post on X "Inspired by Greek mythology, Pierre Balmain named the design after Erato, one of the nine Muses who presided over lyric poetry," Balmain's official X account tweeted on 12 January. "The red silk chiffon gown features soft draping and a crossed construction that opens into an elegant open back, finished with a delicate tie detail."