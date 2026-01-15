Amal Clooney set the afterparty agenda in disco diva mini dress

Amal Clooney always makes a splash on the red carpet, but her after-party looks might just top them. The human rights barrister and wife of the Jay Kelly actor, George Clooney , reminded us of that very fact in 2022 as she stepped out in London.

Often, the red carpet looks for a movie premiere or awards ceremony takes all the limelight, but Amal proved the power of a great party dress when she was seen leaving her hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the Trouble in Paradise London premiere on 7 September 2022.

Amal's disco diva moment © Getty Amal went full disco diva in an acid yellow dress by Stella McCartney The lawyer, 47, went full disco diva, paying tribute to London in her acid yellow mini dress by the iconic British designer, Stella McCartney. The piece featured a 70s feel with bell sleeves, a high neck, and a playful hem that cut off several inches above the knee.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney leaving their hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the Trouble in Paradise London premiere The sequinned number was just one element of her disco-ball look as she also accessorised with pointed-toe slingback holographic heels and a gold clutch. Her raven locks were styled in loose waves and her makeup look featured glittery eyes and a rosy lip.

What did Amal wear to the Trouble in Paradise premiere? © Getty Amal opted for a mint beaded moment For the premiere itself, Amal was a vision in mint green, choosing a shimmering slip dress featuring a beaded chevron design from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2001 collection. It's not the first time Amal has opted for a look inspired by seasons gone by.

© FilmMagic George and Amal Clooney were the ultimate power couple at the Golden Globes Earlier this month, the mother of two joined George at the Golden Globes, where she stunned in a crimson ruched mermaid gown, a custom-made Balmain garment inspired by a vintage gown Pierre Balmain designed for the Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection of 1957.

Amal's afterparty look steals the show © Getty Images for Netflix George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago in Beverly Hills It's hardly surprising that once again, her after-party look upped the ante. It seems the acid yellow number from 2022 set her afterparty fashion agenda as she has continued to rock a statement mini dress to events of this nature ever since, including the Oscar de la Renta number she chose for the Jay Kelly New York premiere party in September 2025. She chose a modern take on Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace safety pin dress in the form of a glitzy green chainmail mini dress.