Amal Clooney set the afterparty agenda in disco diva mini dress

Amal Clooney always makes a splash on the red carpet, but her after-party looks might just top them. The human rights barrister and wife of the Jay Kelly actor, George Clooney , reminded us of that very fact in 2022 as she stepped out in London.
Often, the red carpet looks for a movie premiere or awards ceremony takes all the limelight, but Amal proved the power of a great party dress when she was seen leaving her hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the Trouble in Paradise London premiere on 7 September 2022.
Amal's disco diva moment
The lawyer, 47, went full disco diva, paying tribute to London in her acid yellow mini dress by the iconic British designer, Stella McCartney. The piece featured a 70s feel with bell sleeves, a high neck, and a playful hem that cut off several inches above the knee.
The sequinned number was just one element of her disco-ball look as she also accessorised with pointed-toe slingback holographic heels and a gold clutch. Her raven locks were styled in loose waves and her makeup look featured glittery eyes and a rosy lip.
What did Amal wear to the Trouble in Paradise premiere?
For the premiere itself, Amal was a vision in mint green, choosing a shimmering slip dress featuring a beaded chevron design from John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2001 collection. It's not the first time Amal has opted for a look inspired by seasons gone by.
It's hardly surprising that once again, her after-party look upped the ante. It seems the acid yellow number from 2022 set her afterparty fashion agenda as she has continued to rock a statement mini dress to events of this nature ever since, including the Oscar de la Renta number she chose for the Jay Kelly New York premiere party in September 2025.
At the time, Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, told us of her Golden Globes fashion picks: "Her red carpet gown, inspired by a 1957 design, felt quietly monumental, not nostalgic, but timeless, proving that true elegance doesn’t chase trends, it reframes them.
"Her later shift into green for the after-party was equally strategic," she added. "Green has become the unofficial language of modern glamour after hours; fresher, more unexpected than black, and less overtly seductive than red. In the context of awards season, green reads as fashion-forward yet grounded, which is why it continues to dominate post-ceremony moments."